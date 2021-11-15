Amazon Lightning Deals to Launch on Motorola Cable Networking Products: Give the Gift of Great Internet

Save big on smart cable modem product gifts for gamers, streamers, and remote workers in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

MANCHESTER, NH, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced it will launch Lightning Deals on Amazon for its Motorola cable networking devices that deliver robust and affordable internet connectivity to gamers, streamers, and remote workers. Included in the deals is a #1 Top Seller in Amazon this fall: the Motorola MG8702 Modem/Router , which offers 3.2 Gbps of high-speed connectivity and the motosync app for parental controls, security, ad block, and more.

The Lightning Deals of 20% or more will be available for a limited six-hour window during Amazon’s promotional period for Black Friday (November 22-28) and Cyber Monday (November 29 - December 6). The deals will be featured on the Amazon Lightning Deals page. Sign up for text alerts here to get notified when the deals go live.

According to the 2021 Retail Holiday Update by leading analyst NPD Group, consumers are expected to spend more and shop earlier this holiday season. The report projects a 25% YoY increase in consumer gift purchases exceeding $1,000, and notes that 43% of tech consumers plan to take advantage of pre-holiday sales. Peripheral gift-giving is expected to be popular as family and friends upgrade their home networks for earning, learning, and entertainment.

Lightning Deal: Special Savings on Motorola MG8702 DOCSIS 3.1 AC3200 Modem/Router

Save on the Black Friday Deal for the Motorola MG8702 Cable Modem/Router with the motosync app, powered by Minim. Key specifications:

DOCSIS 3.1

Powerful AC3200 router

Recommended for speeds up to 1 Gbps

moto sync app for easy network management, security, parental controls, and more

sync app for easy network management, security, parental controls, and more Certified by Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and other major cable providers

2-year warranty

Save on the Cyber Monday window on Lightning Deals featuring fan-favorite Motorola Gateways: the Motorola MG7700 and the Motorola MB8611.

Lightning Deal: Special Savings Motorola MG7700 DOCSIS 3.0 AC1900 Modem/Router

Save on the Cyber Monday Deal offering the Motorola MG7700 Cable Modem/Router. Key specifications:

DOCSIS 3.0

Impressive AC1900 router

Recommended for speeds up to 800 Mbps

Certified by Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and other major cable providers

2-year warranty

Lighting Deal: Special Savings on Motorola MB8611 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem

Save on the Cyber Monday Deal offering the Motorola MB8611 Cable Modem. Key specifications:

DOCSIS 3.1

Supports multi-gigabit speed with a 2.5 GB Ethernet port

Certified by Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and other major cable providers

2-year warranty

To sign up for text alerts on these Amazon Lightning Deals, click here.

About Minim

Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Grace McElroy at (914) 643-5260 or grace@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

