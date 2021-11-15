Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 10:00AM ET on Monday, November 22.



The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Contacts:

Kaleido Biosciences

William Duke, Jr.

Chief Financial Officer

617-890-5772

william.duke@kaleido.com