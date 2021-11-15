Shawcor Announces Contract Award for Gulf of Mexico Development Project

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that its pipe coating division has entered into a contract to provide thermal insulation coating services for a Development Project in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract award is valued at roughly C$25 million. The work will be executed from Shawcor’s Channelview, Texas facility, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2021.



“Our coating solution is well suited to support this ultra-deepwater installation, as it was specifically designed to be compatible with the chosen installation technology,” said Kevin Reizer, Pipeline Performance Group President. “This contract award follows our successful execution of multiple deepwater projects in the region, demonstrating the strength of our position within the Gulf of Mexico and re-iterating our Customers’ confidence in Shawcor to deliver quality coating services.”

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

