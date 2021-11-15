Global Military 3D Printing Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military 3D Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032221/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Printer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Material segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $346.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.4% CAGR

- The Military 3D Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$346.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 21.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR.

- Software Segment to Record 24.7% CAGR

- In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$214.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$956.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$842.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 26% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3D Systems Corporation

3T RPD

American Elements

Arcam AB

Artec Europe

Cimetrix Solutions

Engineering & Manufacturing Services

EOS GmbH

Exone Company (The)

Initial

Markforged

Norsk Titanium AS

Optomec Inc.

Smg3D

Stratasys







