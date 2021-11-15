Former Goldman Sachs Executive, Tether Co-Founder and CEO of Bholdus (Unius) Appear at The World’s First Metaverse-Based Experience Crypto Event

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami Crypto World event held in the US is one of the pioneering crypto events in bringing the latest updates in the blockchain industry and a Metaverse experience to attendees.



This event takes place over 3 days, from November 10 to November 12. Live sessions are held in Miami and Florida (USA) and online sessions are held at Miami Crypto World, a custom Metaverse space that allows attendees from around the world to participate. This event attracts more than 5,000 leading experts, leaders, founders, investors in the fields of NFT, DeFi, Metaverse and blockchain worldwide.

With over 40 expert presentations and live Q&A sessions, the crypto community can stay up to date and learn about the most notable trends in the blockchain industry such as NFT, DeFi, Metaverse...

Prominent speakers and guests at the event include Mr. Raoul Pal - CEO of Real Vision Fund, who is also a former managing director of multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs; Mr. Reeve Collins - co-founder of Tether & BlockV; representatives of leading blockchain investment funds such as Kraken, Market Disruptors, Draper Associate…, along with many other experts and leaders.

As a speaker at the Miami Crypto World event, Mr. Ronald Le - Founder and CEO of Bholdus - brought up the topic "Bholdus, DAO Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse & Blockchain" for discussion with leading experts in the field.

During the presentation session, Mr. Ronald Le also did not forget to introduce the Bholdus project. Bholdus is an inter-blockchain trading platform that helps to popularize decentralized finance - DeFi App, and NFTs. Currently, the Bholdus blockchain has been deployed and undergone rigorous testing by Certik, a leading blockchain security company; the project is also preparing to launch the feature of "casting" GameFi assets, image data, audio, turning them into NFTs.

“Bholdus' goal is to be a blockchain on which businesses can seamlessly issue NFTs, seek funding and enjoy unlimited financial services within DeFi to achieve their visions, and we aim to play the role of a hub for Game Finance, Metaverse Finance in the long run,” affirmed Mr. Ronald Le.

