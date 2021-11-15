Worldwide Visual Effects Industry to 2028 - Rapid Integration of Virtual Reality for Visual Effects Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visual Effects Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global visual effects (VFX) market was valued at USD 6,793.60 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9,776.69 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.19 % from 2021 to 2028.



The Visual Effects (VFX) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Visual Effects (VFX) Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market Overview

One of the main factors driving the rise of the global VFX market is the growing demand for high-quality content. With the increasing use of digital video streaming outlets like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, high-quality content and VFX are becoming more important. Smart devices like smart phones, tablets, laptops, and HD TVs are increasingly being used to promote the development of digital video streaming services.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Visual Effects (VFX) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Visual Effects (VFX) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Visual Effects (VFX) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Visual Effects (VFX) Market.



Key Players

The Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players in the Global Market. The major players in the market are The Walt Disney Co., Framestore Ltd, Cinesite VFX Ltd, Digital Domain Holdings Ltd, and Others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Visual Effects (Vfx) Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Use of Visual Effects in Movies

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Mobile Applications and Games

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Exposed to Piracy Risks

4.3.2 Low Level of Proficiency

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Rapid Integration of Virtual Reality (Vr) for Visual Effects

4.5 Covid-19 Impact on Global Visual Effects (Vfx) Market



5 Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Movies

5.3 Television

5.4 Gaming

5.5 Advertisements

5.6 Others



6 Market, by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Simulation Fx

6.3 Animation

6.4 Modelling

6.5 Matte Painting

6.6 Compositing



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Middle East and Africa

7.5.2 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

9.1 the Walt Disney Co.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Studio Overview

9.1.5 Key Development

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Framestore Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 Key Development

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Rodeo Fx Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.4 Key Development

9.4 Cinesite Vfx Ltd

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4.4 Key Development

9.5 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Insights

9.5.3 Segment Breakdown

9.5.4 Product Benchmarking

9.5.5 Key Development



