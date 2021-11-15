Global Microtomes Market to Reach $191.9 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microtomes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032217/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$114.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Microtomes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Amos Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Danaher Corporation
- Diapath S.p.A.
- Histo-Line Laboratories
- Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance
- MEDITE GmbH
- RMC Boeckeler
- Sakura Finetek
- SLEE Medical GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032217/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Microtomes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Disease Diagnosis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Disease Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Disease Diagnosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Research
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease Diagnosis and
Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Laboratories,
Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Laboratories,
Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Laboratories,
Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Laboratories,
Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease Diagnosis and
Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Laboratories,
Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and
Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Microtomes by Application -
Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Microtomes by End-Use -
Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by Product - Instruments and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
and Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical
Research - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microtomes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by Product - Instruments and Accessories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microtomes by
Product - Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
and Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical
Research - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microtomes by
Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disease
Diagnosis and Medical Research for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Microtomes by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microtomes by
End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes
by Product - Instruments and Accessories - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Microtomes by Product -
Instruments and Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 150: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Microtomes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments
and Accessories for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 151: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Microtomes
by Application - Disease Diagnosis and Medical Research -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032217/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________