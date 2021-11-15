ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 8-Nov-21 67,021 € 737.77 € 49,446,042.96 9-Nov-21 64,401 € 733.18 € 47,217,454.34 10-Nov-21 66,782 € 723.32 € 48,305,076.79 11-Nov-21 60,693 € 721.87 € 43,812,431.63 12-Nov-21 64,264 € 731.91 € 47,035,573.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

