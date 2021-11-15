ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
8-Nov-2167,021 € 737.77 € 49,446,042.96
9-Nov-2164,401 € 733.18 € 47,217,454.34
10-Nov-2166,782 € 723.32 € 48,305,076.79
11-Nov-2160,693 € 721.87 € 43,812,431.63
12-Nov-2164,264 € 731.91 € 47,035,573.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

