Surrozen to Present at The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Craig Parker, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at www.surrozen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Wnt Signaling‍

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone, and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

