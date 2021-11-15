CoImmune, Inc. Appoints Ed Baracchini, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoImmune, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company working to redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ed Baracchini as chairman of the Company’s board of directors.



“As a member of the CoImmune board of directors, Dr. Baracchini has provided strong counsel and guidance on many important issues in corporate development and strategy,” stated Dr. Charles Nicolette, chief executive officer. “In his new role as chairman, his depth of experience in both biotechnology and fundraising will provide new levels of insight and guidance as we seek to advance our novel pipeline of cell-based immunotherapies directed at severe diseases including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and advanced renal cell carcinoma. We are also grateful to Dr. Byung Geon Rhee for his service as chair of our board during a formative period in the growth of CoImmune.”

Dr. Baracchini has extensive experience in structuring and negotiating research and development partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing agreements and has raised a considerable amount of money in private and public capital markets. He has personally negotiated more than 80 business transactions with multinational pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and prominent universities. He is currently a member of the board of directors at INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) and 4D Pharma (AIM: DDDD) (NASDAQ: LBPS). From 2020-2021 he was chief business officer at Imago Biosciences and from 2010 to 2018 he was chief business officer at Xencor Inc. He has also held leadership roles in business development and corporate strategy at Metabasis, Elitra Pharmaceuticals, Warner-Lambert, Agouron Pharmaceuticals and Ionis Pharmaceuticals. He earned his BS in microbiology at University of Notre Dame, a PhD in molecular and cell biology at University of Texas, and his MBA at University of California, Irvine.

“The Co-Immune CAR-CIK platform shows strong potential to deliver a new generation of immune-oncology therapies that offer significant advantages over earlier-generation CAR-T therapies,” said Dr. Baracchini. “I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding board and management team at CoImmune as we plan for many pivotal business and clinical development milestones in the months and years ahead.”

About CoImmune, Inc.

CoImmune is a privately held, clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies. Our allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for liquid and solid tumors is a variation on CAR-T therapy that promises enhanced efficacy with greatly reduced toxicity. Our autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors uses amplified total tumor mRNA to program highly engineered dendritic cells to generate immune responses against neoantigens without the need to identify them.

For more information visit www.coimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lori Harrelson

Chief Financial Officer

CoImmune, Inc.

lharrelson@coimmune.com



Media Contact:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

bberry@berrypr.com

212.253.8881



