Cambre & Associate Sponsors Professional Soccer Player George Bello in 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambre & Associates sponsors professional soccer player George Bello ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs. Coming off an amazing season and joining the roster for Major League Soccer's All-Star Game, George Bello has proven to be a fierce athlete. Cambre is banking on going two-for-two in championships following the Atlanta Braves' tremendous World Series win.

Bello has been dominating as a defender for his home team since his breakout season in 2020. He's been able to keep up the momentum in 2021, starting in 26 of the 29 games he has played. Bello has executed 19 clearances, defending his team's goal, eight successful blocks, and 28 interceptions. George Bello is a team player with a competitive spirit Cambre & Associates can get behind.

Cambre & Associates' injury and accident lawyers are excited to see professional athlete George Bello win for Atlanta. The competition has been intense, but nothing practice and perseverance cannot overcome. One can draw comparisons between the law firm and their favorite player. Both are relentless against the opposition; Cambre's being the insurance companies they fight on behalf of clients. Their focus is tireless, as George Bello and Cambre do not see any competition in or on their individual fields. In great company with an all-star roster, both teams are winning for Atlanta.

Cambre & Associates is winning for Atlanta with Professional Soccer Player George Bello. The personal injury law firm's team of attorneys, case managers, intake specialists and administrative staff continue to serve the Atlanta community with integrity and producing satisfactory results. Cambre & Associates represents clients who are victims of accidents, including: car/truck/motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, bus/train/airplane crashes, boat wrecks/collisions/impacts, slip and fall injuries, brain/back/neck/spinal cord injuries, burn injuries, premises liability, Uber/Lyft/taxi cab accidents, nursing home and elder abuse, medical malpractice, dog bites, workers compensation, negligence, and catastrophic injuries

About Cambre & Associates, LLC.

Cambre and Associates LLC. consists of four personal injury attorneys admitted to both state and federal courts across Georgia. The team of attorneys has an extensive educational background and trial experience in complex personal injury litigation. Cambre & Associates are the personal injury attorneys Atlanta trusts.

