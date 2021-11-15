GeoArm Adds the Qolsys IQ Panel 4 Wireless Security System Kits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoArm, a pioneer in the DIY security market, has released the much anticipated Qolsys IQ Panel 4 wireless touchscreen alarm controller. This all-new control panel can be remotely controlled by the end user via the Alarm.com app, which integrates smart automation and video surveillance, for a highly customized small business and home security solution.

An elegant 7" HD touchscreen is the focal point for the IQ Panel 4 that contains an upgraded 8-megapixel front loaded camera, with a 120° wide-angle lens, that makes use of Flex-Tilt to adjust the camera angle for peek in and alarm videos. "We are excited to be one of the first DIY alarm companies to offer the next generation of the IQ Panel in North America," says Joe Rosenthal, President of GeoArm. Some other noteworthy IQ Panel 4 product features include: Bluetooth disarming, a built-in glass break detector, photo frame, live view/answer, and disarm photos/videos functionality.

With an improved range on every wireless radio, the IQ Panel 4 incorporates not only a Z-Wave Plus 700-Series and PowerG encrypted receiver, but also comes with either a 319.5 MHz, 345 MHz or 433 MHz legacy receiver. By having backwards legacy frequency compatibility, the user is able to salvage and re-use existing 2GIG, DSC, Honeywell Home or GE Interlogix wireless alarm sensors. "DIYers can swap out their older panel, use existing wireless sensors, and seamlessly make the upgrade to the smarter IQ4 security platform in minutes," says Rafael Alvarez, Technology Manager of GeoArm. Much like its predecessor the IQ Panel 2 Plus, which was launched in 2018, the IQ Panel 4 has evolved into a simple do-it-yourself installation that does not require a professional.

The IQ Panel 4 is much more than just security, it is a complete smart alarm system running the fastest 8-core Qualcomm IoT processor yet. The all-in-one panel comes equipped with a fully redundant dual-path Alarm.com communicator, that is designed to send signals over Wi-Fi and/or cellular AT&T/Telus/Verizon LTE radio networks. For remote monitoring of the home or business, the IQ Panel 4 blends with the Alarm.com interactive app to offer all of its award-winning services throughout the United States and Canada.

QuadSound speakers are built into every panel for the purpose of delivering the best in audio. Better yet, user's can also connect the panel to the IQ Base table stand subwoofer to enhance the music streaming over Bluetooth experience. By focusing on adding the most cutting-edge IoT solutions available, Qolsys and its newly manufactured IQ Panel 4 differentiates itself as the premium smart security system in 2022 and beyond.

