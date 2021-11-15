Gentherm Named A Winner of The Michigan Top Workplaces 2021 Award by The Detroit Free Press

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that the Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Detroit Free Press for its Michigan locations.



The list of Top Workplace winners was determined through employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measured 15 culture drivers that are important to organizational success such as alignment, execution and connection.

“We are excited and honored to be named a Top Workplace in Michigan by The Detroit Free Press,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “This award is a testament to our One Gentherm culture, which is rooted in our Winning Culture Behaviors of Customer Focus, Employee Engagement and Inclusion, Global Mindset, and Performance and Accountability. I want to thank our amazing team members for their hard work to deliver our mission of creating and delivering extraordinary thermal solutions that make meaningful differences in everyday life, by improving health, wellness, comfort and energy efficiency.”

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.