authID.ai CEO Tom Thimot to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID] (formerly Ipsidy), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced that authID.ai CEO Tom Thimot will present at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo, a one-day investor event featuring approximately 50 leading technology companies, on Nov. 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Event: authID.ai Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to attend the virtual presentation: https://ladenburg21.mysequire.com/ .

Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with authID.ai via the event website.

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID.ai’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate all usernames and passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Powered by the most sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID ultimately aims to re-establish security and trust between businesses and their customers by helping to protect sensitive personal data. For more information, go to: www.authID.ai

