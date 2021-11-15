Dyve Biosciences Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Gout and DYV702

Two key opinion leaders will discuss gout treatment landscape and perspectives on Phase 2 TARGETS study of DYV702 for the treatment of pain associated with acute gout flares

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyve Biosciences, Inc. (“Dyve”), a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on gout on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs Puja Paul Khanna, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of Michigan - Michigan Medicine, and Robert Terkeltaub, M.D., from the University of California San Diego. Both experts will discuss the current treatment landscape for gout and unmet medical need in treating the pain, swelling, and discomfort associated with gout flares. Both experts, along with management, will also provide perspectives on the recent results from the first Phase 2 study from the TARGETS trial of Dyve’s lead clinical candidate, DYV702, for the treatment of pain associated with acute gout flares.

Despite approximately 10 million patients in the U.S. and over one million attacks each year, gout is a condition that has had very little innovation beyond the current standard of care (recommendations from the American College of Rheumatology in 2020 involving urate-lowering therapy (ULT) as prophylaxis, and colchicine, NSAIDs, or glucocorticoids to treat acute flares). DYV702 demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall response rate, lower rescue medication use, and an improvement in physical function. In addition, per protocol analyses demonstrated significance across multiple 24-hour endpoints. The improvements in gout flare pain relative to existing treatment options, and previous trials of other agents, highlight the potential for this simple, well-tolerated and on-demand treatment. Further details regarding all primary and secondary endpoints, as well as safety and tolerability will be provided during the event.

Puja Paul Khanna, M.D., M.P.H., is a board-certified rheumatologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Michigan Medicine. She has a Master of Public Health degree with a focus in epidemiology and health services research. She joined University of Michigan in 2011 and has dedicated gout clinics there and at the Ann Arbor VA which are meant to foster a center of excellence in the Midwest area.

Dr. Khanna’s vision is to design patient and physician interventions that improve health outcomes in patients with rheumatic diseases such as gout, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic sclerosis. Her longstanding interest in gout has led her to develop focused expertise in this field, and she has collaborated on several qualitative projects with various groups such as G-CAN, VA Crystal Registry, and OMERACT, an international collaborative effort on standardization of outcome measures in rheumatology. The American College of Rheumatology Foundation funded her to assess quality of life in gout in Veterans, that led to the identification of gaps in treatment and knowledge. Dr. Khanna was also a Co-Investigator on a study to develop and validate the GI-Symptoms Scale and has been involved with development of gout guidelines and quality measures at national (ACR) and international levels (EULAR), with the latest guidelines on management of gout published in May 2020. Her clinical research expertise lies in the design of therapeutic trials and patient-centric educational programs in gout.

Robert Terkeltaub, M.D., is Professor of Medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Terkeltaub received his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and completed McGill-based residency and training programs at Montreal General Hospital in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine. Dr. Terkeltaub’s research centers on the intersections of metabolism and inflammation, and novel translational approaches to treatment in gout and skeletal and arterial diseases. Dr. Terkeltaub is recipient of numerous teaching awards, named lectures, and continuous NIH research funding.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve is a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal drug delivery platform technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets. Dyve’s lead asset, DYV702, recently completed a 20-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pain associated with acute gout. In clinical and pre-clinical studies, Dyve’s transdermal drug delivery candidates have demonstrated a quick onset of action akin to an injection with extended duration and bioavailability akin to an oral pill. Dyve's goal is to offer a third route of drug delivery with emulsion-based therapies that are patient-friendly and clinically intuitive. Dyve has a diverse internal pipeline of novel product candidates using its proprietary drug delivery technology, a robust patent portfolio and collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company on a separate set of target new chemical entities (NCEs). For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com.

