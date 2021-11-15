Codexis to Present Data Highlighting Two New Therapeutic Discovery Programs at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced two oral presentations highlighting its therapeutic discovery programs to develop potential treatments for homocystinuria (HCU) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism 2021 (ICIEM), taking place from November 21 to November 24, 2021, in Sydney, Australia and virtually.



Details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: Discovery of CDX-6512, a gastrointestinal-stable methionine-gamma-lyase as a potential orally-administered enzyme therapy for homocystinuria

Session Name: Concurrent Hall 2 – Novel Therapeutics and Mechanisms

Session Date/Time: Saturday November 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET / Sunday November 22 at 2:30 p.m. AEST

Presenter: Dr. Kristen Skvorak, Translational Scientist and Patient Ambassador, Codexis inc.

Title: Discovery of a gastrointestinal-stable bacterial leucine decarboxylase as a potential orally-administered enzyme therapy for maple syrup urine disease

Session Name: Concurrent Hall 2 – Novel Therapeutics and Mechanisms

Session Date/Time: Saturday November 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET / Sunday November 22 at 2:30 p.m. AEST

Presenter: Dr. Kristen Skvorak, Translational Scientist and Patient Ambassador, Codexis inc.

Following the oral presentations, the full abstracts will be available through the ICIEM website and on Codexis’ website.

About Codexis



Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Stephanie Marks/Carrie McKim

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com