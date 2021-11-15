High Wire Networks Releases Third Quarter 2021 Results

Thirty-five Percent Pro Forma Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc . (the “Company” or "High Wire") (OTCQB: SGSI) reported earnings for the period ended September 30 and provides management discussion and analysis. Highlights of the third quarter earnings report are as follows:

Third quarter 2021 revenue of $11.37 million compared to same period pro forma 2020 of $8.40 million, a 35% increase

Year-to-date 2021 pro forma revenue of $31.33 million compared to same period 2020 pro forma revenue of $27.09 Million, a 16% increase

Completed the consolidation of the sales organization and added personnel to increase sales momentum

The Company won expansions of existing and new programs, mostly impacting fourth quarter and 2022

Backlog grew substantially, although supply chain issues created longer than usual time to recognize revenue





Outlook:

Well-positioned for 30% to 60% growth in 2022 from the current Pro Forma run rate

Contract wins and expansions bodes well for future quarters

Positioned for growth and significant profitability despite existing headwinds

Company-wide systems consolidation is expected to provide more concrete 2022 guidance

Summary:

“We are extremely pleased with the year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis, which gives us the best basis for comparison of the combined businesses,” said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. “We completed the consolidation of our sales organization and added personnel to increase our sales momentum. High Wire secured expansions of existing and new programs, which will impact the fourth quarter 2021 in to 2022. Our Overwatch Cybersecurity monthly recurring revenue ( MRR ) nearly doubled, our sales momentum and new partner acquisitions accelerated. Our backlog grew substantially, although certain supply chain issues have created a longer than usual time to recognize revenue “, Mark Porter continued.

“Like everyone in our sector and beyond, we saw a tremendous impact from supply chain disruptions and delays in our professional services businesses. We have been advised to expect continued delays into 2022 by most of the major product manufacturers from networking hardware to cable suppliers. However, we see the pace of play normalizing and accelerating in the first quarter of 2022 as access restrictions from Covid-19 ease and supply makes its way through the chain, helping programs progress.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Actual Q-3

2021 Pro Forma Q-3

2020 Revenue $ 11,368,033 $ 8,408,369 Operating loss $ (1,134,363 ) $ (1,129,894 ) Net (loss) $ (9,312,829 ) $ (17,368,636 ) Actual Actual Balance Sheet Data 30-Sep-21 31-Dec-20 Cash and restricted cash $ 2,264,689 $ 436,448 Total current assets 10,840,167 3,185,127 Total assets 37,555,242 8,978,444 Total liabilities 33,294,663 5,195,894 Total equity and mezzanine equity $ 4,260,579 $ 3,782,550

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks Inc. (OTCQB: SGSI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Investor Relations

www.highwirenetworks.com/investors

investors@highwirenetworks.com



Media Relations

