Vision Boards LLC Announces the Launch of Incrediboards, a Revolutionary Change to the “Vision Board”

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Boards, LLC, a developer of personal motivational tools, products, and services, (https://visionboardsllc.com) announces the launch of a revolutionary improvement to the “vision board,” a tool used by millions of Americans to achieve success.

“Today we want to let the world know that the 'vision board' we all grew up with has been reinvented and is now 'Incrediboards,' said Vision Boards LLC, CEO Anthony Manzon. “Working together with Kickstarter, (https://kck.st/3FZojat) we are giving donors and sponsors the chance to help us launch 'Incrediboards' and actually receive an Incrediboards before everyone else.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heals of a nation-wide reopening from the COVID pandemic, which has let people leave their homes and return to work, life, and the pursuit of their dreams.

“I think we have been locked-up for so long that we’ve forgotten what it’s like to have goals and dreams,” added Manzon. “I think that Incrediboards will speed the process of goal achievement up for everyone, the same way it did for me.”

“Our CEO may be the best example of what a vision board can do. It helped him go from living at home with his parents to creating a real estate team that sells 50 million dollars annually – and he attributes much of that to keeping his goals in focus with the tool he created called Incrediboards,” added David Corrales, director of media relations. Now he wants to give everyone the chance to bring Incrediboards to the masses through Kickstarter.

“Life is really about helping other people, and I know that Incrediboards help people achieve their goals and dreams, because my personal Incrediboard is where I go to keep myself focused on my own goals and dreams,” said Manzon.

About Vision Boards, LLC.

Vision Boards LLC, is a developer of personal motivational tools, products, and services. Vision Boards was founded to inspire individuals and corporations to achieve their dreams and create a successful lifestyle through their own design.

