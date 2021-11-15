Codexis Appoints Two New Senior Leaders for Human Resources and Corporate Development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the appointments of Karen Frechou-Armijo as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Asli Aras, Ph.D., as Vice President, Corporate Development. Ms. Frechou-Armijo is responsible for continuing to build a world-class human resources team and to expand the Company’s talent acquisition and development strategy. Dr. Aras is responsible for driving the advancement and expansion of Codexis’ inorganic growth strategy. Both executives join the Company today and report directly to John Nicols, President and CEO of Codexis.



“Codexis’ success relies on our exceptional team, so I am extremely pleased to welcome Karen and Asli, two high-impact additions who will help fuel our Company’s continued growth,” said Mr. Nicols. “Karen has deep experience as a proven company-builder throughout periods of rapid scale. Her leadership will be key to continuing to build the organization and drive our high-performance culture, best positioning us for advancement as we head into what is shaping up to be a defining year for Codexis.”

Mr. Nicols continued, “I am equally excited to welcome Asli to the team. She has extensive expertise as a corporate development leader with an impressive track record of success in executing deals in the life sciences space. Her financial and strategic acumen will drive Codexis’ increasing opportunities for inorganic growth that are synergistic with our well-established organic growth strategies across the Company’s target markets.”

Ms. Frechou-Armijo has over two decades of human resources experience, holding increasingly senior positions within life sciences and technology companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Human Resources at Cepheid, a molecular diagnostics company, supporting the workforce through a period of expansion, increasing employee headcount by greater than seven times over a five year period. Prior to Cepheid, Ms. Frechou-Armijo held senior Human Resource Business Partner roles at Broadcom, where she led workforce strategy, change management and talent management for over 800 employees across eight countries in the Commercial Applications and Engineering units. She also previously held human resources management roles with Molecular Devices, KPMG, and Genencor. Ms. Frechou-Armijo received her B.A. from California State University, Chico.

Dr. Aras brings over two decades of global experience creating enduring value for companies in the life sciences sector, having closed more than 25 deals with total value exceeding $3.5 billion, with expertise across corporate development, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. She joins Codexis from Woodside Capital Partners, where she was a Managing Director and provided M&A and strategic financing advice to health-tech companies with breakthrough technologies. She led dozens of transactions, including acquisitions as well as early-stage investments. She previously served at Agilent Technologies for 13 years, most recently as Associate Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, where she was responsible for all aspects of deal sourcing and transaction processes. Dr. Aras received her Ph.D. in Finance from Bogazici University in Turkey, her M.S. in Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science, and her B.S. in Management from Bilkent University in Turkey.

