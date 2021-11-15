NFI attends the APTA TRANSform Conference and EXPO with a fully electric vehicle line-up

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that all NFI subsidiaries attended the American Public Transportation Association (“APTA”) TRANSform Conference and EXPO (“EXPO”) last week in Orlando, Florida, connecting with customers, suppliers and industry partners, and showcasing NFI’s wide offering of buses and coaches, smart connected technology, infrastructure, and parts.

For the first time in its history, NFI showcased a 100% zero-emission electric vehicle (“EV”) lineup, including the following vehicles, each equipped with the innovative, proven, and highly effective Clean and Protect Proactive Air and Surface Purification (PASP) air purification technology from NFI Parts™:

“It was exciting to reconnect with many of our customers, suppliers and industry partners in person at APTA’s EXPO event last week. There was significant optimism in the air driven by the announcement that the historic $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act had received congressional approval and was moving into its final approval stages. Agencies and operators across the country are excited to build back better and provide enhanced services to their customers and we look forward to supporting them. Thank you to the entire APTA team for your hospitality, dedication, and attention to detail. The event was a huge success for NFI and for the industry,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

“The evolution to zero-emission transportation is accelerating, and NFI continues to lead the charge through the provision of vehicles, infrastructure, service, workforce development and aftermarket support,” Soubry concluded.

During the week, NFI announced the launch of the following products:

NFI Connect™: the Company’s all-new, enhanced connect technology. NFI Connect™ is a 5G capable and cybersecure telematics solution that provides real-time oversight of fleets, ultimately improving bus uptime, driver safety, and operational costs. NFI Connect™ is the evolution of NFI’s connected technology previously known as New Flyer Connect ® and incorporates enhanced cellular performance, geofence capabilities, expanded memory and data capacity, and easy-to-use analytics that are now applicable to any NFI electric vehicle in North America, including New Flyer, MCI, ARBOC, and Alexander Dennis.





and incorporates enhanced cellular performance, geofence capabilities, expanded memory and data capacity, and easy-to-use analytics that are now applicable to any NFI electric vehicle in North America, including New Flyer, MCI, ARBOC, and Alexander Dennis. NFI Financial Solutions™: the Company’s comprehensive vehicle, infrastructure, and battery financing service. NFI Financial Solutions™ offers North American public and private operators the flexibility and support needed to procure vehicles, infrastructure, and batteries, ultimately supporting fleet deployment while also making the transition to zero-emission more accessible. Financing covers new and pre-owned buses and coaches, infrastructure development (including hardware, software, and support services offered by NFI Infrastructure Solutions), and vehicle batteries.





Further, NFI announced that it has expanded its partnership with North America’s largest lithium-ion battery recycler, Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”), to now offer heavy-duty EV battery recycling for all NFI vehicles to public transit customers in North America. The partnership builds upon successful completion of an EV battery recycling pilot program between NFI subsidiary New Flyer and Li-Cycle, originally announced in January 2021.

Throughout the week, NFI continued to announce new orders for buses and coaches, including an order from California’s Foothill Transit for 13 hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses, which establishes North America’s largest fleet of hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses. NFI also hosted Austin’s Capital Metro Transportation Authority for a commemorative signing event to honour the largest ever battery-electric bus procurement in US history.

MCI announced that the MCI Academy had received an ASE Training Managers Council (“ATMC”) National Excellence in Training Award for the fifth consecutive year, becoming the only recipient to win the award five times. The MCI Academy, an NFI center for training and workforce development, secured the 2021 first place Grand Award for its Motorcoach Technician Certificate Program with a score of 498 out of possible 500.

Finally, New Flyer and AROW Global jointly announced the creation of the New Mobility Bursary to contribute to the advancement of equity, diversity and inclusion in public transit.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lindy Norris

P: 320.406.3386

Lindy_Norris@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com