Mayfair Gold Expands Fenn-Gib Drill Program to 80,000 meters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) today announced the significant expansion of the ongoing drill program at its flagship 100%-controlled Fenn-Gib gold project located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario. The Fenn-Gib deposit (“Fenn-Gib”) currently hosts a pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 2.08M ounces with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over 1.25 kilometers and up to 300 meters (m) wide.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “Since acquiring Fenn-Gib less than a year ago, we are close to completing the 50,000m Phase 1 infill and expansion drill program. We are very pleased with the results reported to date. Based on these results, it is apparent that the mineralization at Fenn-Gib remains to be fully delineated. Gold mineralization continues to be intersected in every hole drilled to date and remains open in most directions. To fully delineate the Fenn-Gib resource potential, we have now expanded our drill program by a further 30,000m.”

The 30,000m Phase 2 drill program will be supported by three drill rigs and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Subject to the timely receipt of assay results, Mayfair expects to report an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource for Fenn-Gib during the third quarter of 2022, with a preliminary economic assessment planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mayfair’s infill and expansion drill program has been focused on five areas at the Fenn-Gib deposit:

Infill drilling within the current resource area to reduce drill hole spacing within the current conceptual open pit to a maximum of 50m; Expansion drilling below the shallow area of the current conceptual open pit in the center and east of the deposit; Expansion drilling to the east of the current conceptual open pit; Infill and expansion drilling for potential underground resources across the full strike of the Fenn-Gib deposit; and Infill and expansion drilling at the high-grade Footwall Zone in close proximity to the north of the Fenn-Gib deposit.



Assay results and drill plan and sections maps for all completed drill holes can be found at https://mayfairgold.ca/fenn-gib/#drillplanmap§ions.

Mayfair is also pleased to report that the metallurgical test work program is progressing on schedule. Sample intervals from seven different locations were selected to align with the average modelled annual grades from the potential mine schedule. Five samples were taken from the Fenn-Gib deposit: one from the Footwall Zone that lies within the conceptual open pit, and one from the Footwall Zone outside the conceptual pit.

The Company has retained Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. to manage the metallurgical program in preparation for a Preliminary Economic Assessment. The metallurgical samples are being processed at SGS Canada Inc., located in Lakefield, Ontario, which has over eighty years of metallurgical testing experience. The results will be reported when they are received.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

