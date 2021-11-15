ORYZON Publishes Paper in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science Supporting Best-in-Class Performance of Iadademstat in Oncology

Iadademstat consistently stronger in viability reduction in AML & SCLC cells



Superior target engagement at low concentration in AML & SCLC cells

Superior disruption of the Snag-domain protein-protein interactions



MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces the publication of a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed international scientific journal, ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science. The article reports a comprehensive comparison of iadademstat, the first LSD1 inhibitor to be developed in the clinic, with most of the LSD1 inhibitors in development.

The manuscript, entitled "Comprehensive in Vitro Characterization of the LSD1 Small Molecule Inhibitor Class in Oncology”, compares iadademstat with four LSD1 inhibitors in clinical development in oncology and with five commonly used compounds used in the academia as tool LSD1 inhibitors. Results show that iadademstat is consistently the most active compound across diverse cancer cell lines, that its capability to bind the target is superior, specially at low concentrations, and that the disruption of the transcriptional complexes implicated in the oncogenic programs is more efficacious in the case of iadademstat.

Dr. Jordi Xaus, Oryzon’s CSO, commented: “This set of head-to-head controlled comparisons have shown that iadademstat is clearly the most potent and selective LSD1 inhibitor among all tested clinical molecules. This correlates with the need for lower doses in the clinic, which greatly reduces the potential for idiosyncratic toxicity. A relevant result in this study is that at lower concentrations iadademstat is, by far, the most efficacious in binding LSD1. This may have clinical relevance in solid, dense and poorly vascularized tumors, where the access of drugs to tumoral cells is often an issue”.

The paper has been published in the journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science as part of the special issue Epigenetics 2022 and is already accessible on-line. The paper can be accessed here: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acsptsci.1c00223

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. Oryzon is one of the most liquid biotech stocks in Europe with +90 M shares negotiated in 2020 (ORY:SM / ORY.MC / ORYZF US OTC mkt). For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (See Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A first Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in refractory and relapsed acute leukemia patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine tumors, medulloblastoma and others. Iadademstat has been tested in four clinical trials (two in monotherapy in SCLC and AML, and two in combination, in SCLC and AML) in more than 100 patients. In the combination studies, ALICE (ongoing), a Phase IIa trial in combination with azacitidine in elderly or unfit AML patients, and CLEPSIDRA (finalized), a Phase IIa trial in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line ED-SCLC patients, preliminary efficacy results have been reported.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.