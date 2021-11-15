Bionano Genomics Announces Extensive Lineup of Content to be Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology Featuring Optical Genome Mapping Across a Broad Range of Clinical Research Applications

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) and provider of industry-leading data interpretation solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarrays, today announced the lineup of content scheduled to be presented at the annual meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP). The content is expected to include an oral platform presentation by Dr. Ravi Kolhe at Augusta Universty, six poster presentations, a corporate workshop and an innovation spotlight. The presentations this year span a wide range of applications, including prenatal analysis, genetic disease, hematological malignancies, solid tumor and advances in the OGM technique for detecting more clinically relevant variants, including absence of heterozygosity (AOH) and allelic imbalance. The AMP conference is being held virtually starting today, Monday, November 15 and goes until Friday, November 19, 2021.



Bionano’s corporate workshop on Thursday, November 18 from 9:00am - 9:50am EST is planned to feature presentations from Dan Saul (BioDiscovery), Dr. Alex Hastie (Bionano), and Dr. Gordana Raca (Children’s Hospital LA), where they’ll highlight the potential advantages of combining data from OGM and next-generation sequencing (NGS) to obtain the most comprehensive view of genome variation available.

The innovation spotlight will feature presentations from Dr. Soheil Shams (CIO), Dr. Alka Chaubey (CMO) and Dr. Adrian Dubuc from Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The content for the spotlight will cover Bionano’s efforts in building a cancer knowledgebase for interpreting variants faster, the power of combining OGM and NGS data to reveal significantly more clinically relevant variants than with NGS alone and an illustration of an application of OGM as an alternative to karyotyping and FISH for revealing complex, clinically relevant structural variants in an aggressive leukemia/lymphoma subject.

The table below outlines each presentation together with the program number for ease of location during the event.

OGM Application Area Presentation / Poster Title Affiliation Genetics G22. Comprehensive Evaluation and Validation of Amniocytes Using Optical Genome Mapping: From Sample Preparation to Reporting Augusta University Hematopathology H02. Clinical Validation of Optical Genome Mapping to Replace Eosinophilic Leukemia FISH Panel University Health Network, Toronto, Canada H13. Comprehensive Detection of Structural Somatic Mutation in Hematological Cancers by Optical Genome Mapping Bionano Genomics H15. Clinical Utility of Optical Genome Mapping in Cytogenetic Analysis of Hematologic Malignancies Augusta University Informatics I12. Detecting Absence of Heterozygosity Using High-Resolution Optical Genome Mapping Bionano Genomics Solid Tumors ST74. Optical Genome Mapping for the Chromosomal Characterization of Solid Tumors Augusta University Technical Topics TT24. Optical Genome Mapping: Optimizing Sample Types for Prenatal Testing, Constitutional Disorders, Hematological Malignancies, and Solid Tumor Profiling Augusta University Workshop Topic Date and Time Corporate Workshop Combining Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) with Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data to Provide the Most Comprehensive Genome Analysis for Oncology Applications Thursday, November 18th from 9:00am - 9:50am EST

“We are thrilled to see the broad range of presentations featuring OGM at AMP this year, including coverage of the combination of OGM with NGS data to provide the most comprehensive picture of the genome,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Our customers continue to push forward cutting-edge applications in molecular pathology and we look forward to the authors sharing their research with the AMP community.”



For more details and to register for this online event please go to: https://amp21.amp.org/

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing and content of the posters and presentations regarding OGM to be presented at the AMP conference; and the effectiveness and utility of OGM, including in combination with NGS and in comparison to traditional standard of care methods. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the accuracy of customer posters and presentations to be presented; observations from studies covered by the posters and presentations may not be replicated; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

