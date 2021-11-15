Magna Fully Charged for CES 2022

Future-ready, sustainable mobility systems demonstrate the ‘Power of Magna’

Magna’s ICON Digital Radar wins CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award

Interactive exhibit located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #5528

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is charging toward CES 2022 in Las Vegas where it will highlight its commitment to creating a better world of mobility. The company is demonstrating how its complete vehicle expertise and systems approach touches all aspects of the vehicle from electrification to advanced driver assist systems, connectivity and new mobility. The company will exhibit in the West Hall and will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. (PST) at the Mandalay Bay.

“With the next era of mobility in full swing, CES is a timely opportunity for us to showcase our latest innovations,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s Chief Executive Officer. “Being able to envision new possibilities across the entire vehicle through a lens of product optimization and systems integration allows us to think like an automaker.”

Using full-sized vehicle and technology displays, mixed reality and product animations, Magna’s booth will spotlight eco innovation – showcasing its latest technologies for clean and efficient mobility such as electric powertrain systems, active aerodynamics systems and battery enclosure solutions.

Magna is also celebrating its CES 2022 Best of Innovation Award win for ICON Digital Radar in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category. ICON Digital Radar, which sets a new standard for driver-assistance technology, is a market first in the automotive industry and is expected to debut on the all-electric Fisker Ocean in 2022.

“More than 1500 companies are committed to showcasing how tech is transforming industries at CES 2022,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. “As we return to Las Vegas, our automotive and transportation category is tracking for record growth, and we look forward to seeing how brands like Magna are redefining the future of mobility.”

Magna’s booth #5528 can be found in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can look out for ongoing Magna updates at magna.com/CES2022 or through its social media channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna [(NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG)], please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

