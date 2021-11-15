Magic Software Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues of $120.9 million - a 27.4% Year Over Year Increase

Operating income for the third quarter increased 9% year over year to $12.0 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased 14% year over year to a record-breaking $16.2 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 15, 2021 – Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Revenues $ 120.9 $ 94.9 27.4 % $ 120.9 $ 94.9 27.4 % Gross Profit $ 32.6 $ 29.1 12.1 % $ 34.2 $ 30.7 11.2 % Gross Margin 27.0 % 30.7 % (370 )bps 28.3 % 32.4 % (410 )bps Operating Income $ 12.0 $ 11.0 9.2 % $ 16.2 $ 14.2 14.0 % Operating Margin 10.0 % 11.6 % (160 )bps 13.4 % 14.9 % (150 )bps Net Income (*) $ 7.5 $ 7.1 5.8 % $ 11.8 $ 9.5 24.5 % Diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.14 7.1 % $ 0.24 $ 0.19 26.3 %





(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 27.4% to $120.9 million compared to $94.9 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2021 increased 9.2% to $12.0 million compared to $11.0 million in the same period last year. The holidays of the Jewish month of Tishrei, which this year have entirely coincided with the third quarter (as opposed to spreading over the third and fourth quarters in the previous year) reduced T&M billable hours in our operations in Israel by approximately 7%, thus reducing our operating margin in the third quarter of 2021 by 1.1% (110 bps).

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 increased 14.0% to $16.2 million compared to $14.2 million in the same period last year. The Holidays of the Jewish month of Tishrei, which this year have entirely coincided with the third quarter (as opposed to spreading over the third and fourth quarters in the previous year) reduced T&M billable hours in our operations in Israel by approximately 7%, thus reducing our operating margin in the third quarter of 2021 by 1.1% (110 bps).

Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 increased 5.8% to $7.5 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 increased 24.5% to $11.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Summary Results for Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenues $ 347.3 $ 266.6 30.3 % $ 347.3 $ 266.6 30.3 % Gross Profit $ 95.6 $ 78.7 21.5 % $ 100.3 $ 83.6 20.1 % Gross Margin 27.5 % 29.5 % (200 )bps 28.9 % 31.3 % (240 )bps Operating Income $ 37.0 $ 29.6 24.7 % $ 47.1 $ 37.4 25.9 % Operating Margin 10.6 % 11.1 % (50 )bps 13.6 % 14.0 % (40 )bps Net Income (*) $ 22.8 $ 18.7 22.2 % $ 33.4 $ 26.9 23.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.38 21.1 % $ 0.68 $ 0.55 23.6 %





(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 increased 30.3% to $347.3 million compared to $266.6 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 increased 24.7% to $37.0 million compared to $29.6 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2021 increased 25.9% to $47.1 million compared to $37.4 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 increased 22.2% to $22.8 million, or $0.46 per fully diluted share, compared to $18.7 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 increased 23.9% to $33.4 million, or $0.68 per fully diluted share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.55 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to $34.2 million compared to $41.3 million in the same period last year.

Magic Software has increased its 2021 revenue guidance for the full year of 2021 to between $470 million to $475 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting annual growth of 26.6% to 28.0%, as compared to its prior range of $450 million to $460 million.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “I am very pleased to report another record quarter which further adds to our strong 2021 momentum and allows us to enter into the fourth quarter with increased confidence.

During the first nine months of 2021 we reported double digit growth and all-time highs across all of our key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income) demonstrating our continued focus on the execution of our growth strategy as our customers increasingly engage us as a preferred partner for implementing fastest-growing technologies, such as digital, cloud, data and AI, creating significant value in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 120,870 $ 94,892 $ 347,323 $ 266,621 Cost of Revenues 88,244 65,794 251,704 187,914 Gross profit 32,626 29,098 95,619 78,707 Research and development, net 2,313 2,316 6,872 6,479 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 18,264 15,749 51,796 42,607 Total operating costs and expenses 20,577 18,065 58,668 49,086 Operating income 12,049 11,033 36,951 29,621 Financial expenses (income), net 1,075 (589 ) 3,525 (1,207 ) Income before taxes on income 10,974 10,444 33,426 28,414 Taxes on income 2,212 2,039 6,786 6,108 Net income $ 8,762 $ 8,405 $ 26,640 $ 22,306 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (771 ) (500 ) (2,332 ) (1,061 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (494 ) (820 ) (1,488 ) (2,570 ) Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 7,497 $ 7,085 $ 22,820 $ 18,675 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.46 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,060 49,031 48,997 48,997 Diluted 49,107 49,049 49,046 49,046

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 32,626 $ 29,098 $ 95,619 $ 78,707 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,394 1,284 4,244 3,965 Amortization of other intangible assets 156 353 466 889 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,176 $ 30,735 $ 100,329 $ 83,561 GAAP operating income $ 12,049 $ 11,033 $ 36,951 $ 29,621 Gross profit adjustments 1,550 1,637 4,710 4,854 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,737 1,757 5,040 4,335 Capitalization of software development (723 ) (784 ) (2,345 ) (2,474 ) Acquisition related costs 745 538 1,232 1,039 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 660 678 Stock-based compensation 155 - 802 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,173 $ 14,181 $ 47,068 $ 37,375 GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 7,497 $ 7,085 $ 22,820 $ 18,675 Operating income adjustments 4,124 3,148 10,117 7,754 Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (225 ) (232 ) (558 ) (407 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 505 454 1,673 1,602 Deferred taxes on the above items (130 ) (1,001 ) (687 ) (695 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 11,771 $ 9,454 $ 33,365 $ 26,929 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,060 49,031 49,049 48,997 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,136 49,049 49,135 49,046

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 120,870 100 % $ 94,892 100 % $ 347,323 100 % $ 266,621 100 % Gross profit 34,176 28.3 % 30,735 32.4 % 100,329 28.9 % 83,561 31.3 % Operating income 16,173 13.4 % 14,181 14.9 % 47,068 13.6 % 37,375 14.0 % Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders 11,771 9.7 % 9,454 10.0 % 33,365 9.6 % 26,929 10.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.68 $ 0.55

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,164 $ 88,127 Short-term bank deposits 289 289 Marketable securities 1,168 1,238 Trade receivables, net 123,169 111,059 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,021 10,513 Total current assets 232,811 211,226 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 4,623 4,673 Deferred tax assets 4,182 6,397 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,318 24,509 Other long-term receivables 3,112 3,211 Other long-term deposits 1,785 2,296 Total long-term receivables 36,020 41,086 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,725 5,988 IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 196,506 189,086 TOTAL ASSETS $ 471,062 $ 447,386 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 15,347 $ 11,529 Trade payables 18,870 14,250 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 43,494 41,846 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,231 3,413 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 4,877 4,998 Deferred revenues and customer advances 9,820 8,793 Total current liabilities 95,639 84,829 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 27,741 13,352 Deferred tax liability 14,306 17,639 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,680 21,109 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 13,683 10,926 Accrued severance pay 5,493 5,545 Total non-current liabilities 80,903 68,571 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 24,952 24,980 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 259,866 260,432 Non-controlling interests 9,702 8,574 Total equity 269,568 269,006 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 471,062 $ 447,386

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands