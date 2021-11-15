Worldwide Smart Highway Industry to 2026 - Increasing Investment in Road Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Highway Market Research Report by Technology, Type of Dispaly, Service, Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Highway Market size was estimated at USD 25.50 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 29.62 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% reaching USD 63.73 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Smart Highway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Communication, Monitoring, Smart Traffic Management, and Smart Transport Management.

Based on Type of Dispaly, the market was studied across Digital Signage and Variable Message Sign.

Based on Service, the market was studied across Consultancy, Maintenance & Operation, and Managed.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Highway Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Highway Market, including 3GTMS Inc, Alcatel-lucent, Asimob, Bercman Technologies, Cisco Systems, Delcan Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBI Group Inc., IBM Corporation, Indra Systemas SA, Infineon Technologies, INRIX, Integrated Roadways, intelligent Highway Solutions Inc., Kansas City company, Kapsch AG, LG CNS, P3Mobility, Q-Free ASA, Remix, RoadSense, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TransCore, LP, Valerann, and Xerox Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Highway Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Highway Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Highway Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Highway Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Highway Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Highway Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Highway Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increased traffic congestion and demand for safe highways

5.2.2. Growing importance & popularity of solar roadways

5.2.3. Integration of IoT to connect highway, vehicles, & street lights

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High investment for smart highways

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing investment in road infrastructure

5.4.2. Emerging trend of "Internet-of-Roads"

5.4.3. Major countries efforts towards building smart cities

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Limited supportive technology infrastructure and slower rate of adoption in developing countries



6. Smart Highway Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Communication

6.3. Monitoring

6.4. Smart Traffic Management

6.5. Smart Transport Management



7. Smart Highway Market, by Type ofDisplay

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Digital Signage

7.3. Variable Message Sign



8. Smart Highway Market, by Service

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Consultancy

8.3. Maintenance & Operation

8.4. Managed



9. Smart Highway Market, by Deployment

9.1. Introduction

9.2. On-Cloud

9.3. On-Premise



10. Americas Smart Highway Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Smart Highway Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Highway Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3GTMS Inc.

14.2. Alcatel-lucent

14.3. Asimob

14.4. Bercman Technologies

14.5. Cisco Systems

14.6. Delcan Corporation

14.7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

14.8. IBI Group Inc.

14.9. IBM Corporation

14.10. Indra Systemas SA

14.11. Infineon Technologies

14.12. INRIX

14.13. Integrated Roadways

14.14. intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.

14.15. Kansas City company

14.16. Kapsch AG

14.17. LG CNS

14.18. P3Mobility

14.19. Q-Free ASA

14.20. Remix

14.21. RoadSense

14.22. Schneider Electric

14.23. Siemens AG

14.24. TransCore, LP

14.25. Valerann

14.26. Xerox Corporation



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7vk94