Worldwide Data Quality Tools Industry to 2026 - Featuring Experian, Informatica and Microsoft Among Others

The global data quality tools market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Data quality tools refer to various software applications that are used for analyzing datasets and converting them into meaningful information to identify and resolve problems. The tools perform functions such as data validation, standardization, monitoring, enrichment, cleansing, matching, parsing and data profiling.
They are used by the organizations for processing data related to consumer behavior, products, suppliers, finances and marketing. They also aid in enhancing the accuracy, completeness and consistency of the information across various departments in the organization. Owing to this, these tools find extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.
Significant growth in information technology (IT) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization across the globe, which has led to the creation of large volumes of digital business data, is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of data quality tools that are combined with data integration systems and mobile device management (MDM) products to create structured processes, manage tasks, track problems and maintain workflow efficiency in the organization, is also contributing to the market growth.
Additionally, increasing product utilization in the healthcare and life science sectors is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Data quality tools are being increasingly used to maintain patient records, inventory, hospital systems, administration information and financial data. Apart from this, the development of cloud-based data quality tools and increasing integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) is also impacting the market growth positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global data quality tools market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.
Breakup by Data Type:
- Customer Data
- Product Data
- Financial Data
- Compliance Data
- Others
Breakup by Functionality:
- Data Validation
- Data Standardization
- Data Enrichment and Cleansing
- Data Monitoring
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecommunication and IT
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation), Experian PLC, International Business Machines, Informatica LLC, Information Builders Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Syncsort Incorporated, Talend Inc., Tamr Inc., Trianz Inc.,
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global data quality tools market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data quality tools market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the data type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global data quality tools market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
