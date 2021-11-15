AMIH Announces Launch of Ambassador Program for its EPIQ MD Telehealth Platform

Introduces organic distribution strategy - combining community, entrepreneurship, and technology



Plano, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced that its subsidiary EPIQ MD has launched its much-anticipated Ambassador Program. This groundbreaking initiative will combine community, entrepreneurship, and technology to bring healthcare solutions to the near 80 million uninsured and underinsured, hardworking U.S. residents who have been left behind by ever-increasing insurance and medical costs.

With the introduction of Epiq MD’s Ambassador Program, AMIH believes they have set up the perfect mix of direct sales and organic community involvement, both of which have been largely missing components in the traditional healthcare industry. Epiq MD’s Ambassador Program aims to bind entrepreneurship with stewardship in an innovative manner creating leaders in communities all across the nation. Accordingly, the Company is confident this will grant them a significant competitive advantage.

“I believe that Epiq MD’s Ambassador Program is both timely and the perfect outside-the-box strategy that can make a real difference in communities across our nation”, comments Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of AMIH. “This organic strategy will be able to not only spread the Epiq MD services across the nation but the Epiq MD message as well, which we feel is equally important at this time. It’s estimated that 79 million people are going to start home based businesses in the next 5 years. There’s a clear rising need and desire for people to become self-employed and we believe those who are passionate about health and wellness will be given their jump start through the Ambassador Program”, further comments Mr. Cohen.

Epiq MD’s Ambassador Program is not only shining a spotlight to the lack of attention given to the respective 80 million U.S. residents lacking sufficient health coverage, but providing Ambassadors with ongoing training and support. Epiq MD Director, Michael Ladner stated, “our target audience is everywhere, all-encompassing and quite literally for anyone. Healthcare and entrepreneurship have no class, color or age. This program will be instrumental in expanding Epiq MD’s reach and putting tools in the hands of the people who need them most.”

The Company believes that the aforementioned tools and information its Ambassador Program is providing will be vital in ushering in a new wave of affordable healthcare that millions across the nation will be able to benefit from. Michael Ladner further commented, “We are giving people the opportunity to build a portfolio of residual income and bring sought-after healthcare services to their communities. We believe the best way to reach people, is with people and our Ambassador Program is the embodiment of that.”

Creating trends and setting new ways of thinking is always a difficult task, especially in the healthcare industry, but by combining Epiq MD’s existing offerings with an innovative, community centered program, AMIH believes they can do just that. The company extensively plans for expansion, future deployments, and marketing events that will go through the end of 2022. For additional information and to view an intro video on EPIQ MD’s Ambassador Program, visit us at https://epiqmd.info.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs - on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. Today Epiq MD is active and operational in Alaska, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD. EPIQ MD, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH). Get all the latest news and developments by following Epiq MD on social media outlets: Facebook, Instagram or Linked-In.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, operations, expansion, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

