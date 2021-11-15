HEC Paris in Qatar Unveils ARHT Hologram System - New technology for innovative instruction is demonstrated

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces that HEC Paris in Qatar officially opened its new building in Msheireb Downtown District of Doha, it organized a live panel discussion that featured cutting edge hologram technology.



The panel, which addressed the topic of Corporate Innovation, included three locally-based panelists and one panelist participating live from the HEC Paris campus in France. This was the first use of the newly installed equipment from ARHT Media, which creates a direct link between the campuses of HEC Paris in France and Qatar.

Moderated by HEC Paris Professor Anne-Valery Corboz, panelists included Guillaume Lafage, Managing Director of Atos Qatar, Yousef Al Jaber, VP of Innovation and Change Management of TotalEnergies Qatar and Abeer Al Hammadi, Director of Innovation, Qatar Foundation IDKT Office.

Professor Sihem Jouini, who participated on the panel through the hologram technology, said “This tool allowed me to not only participate in this panel, but to demonstrate how technology can be used to connect people and help share ideas across the globe. I teach innovation, but today I felt like I was innovating.”

The HoloPresence™ system was produced and installed by ARHT, a Canadian-based company who has been a pioneer in the field of holographic telepresence. Mr. Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT, was present for the unveiling.

“HEC Paris, global leader in business education, will now be able to utilize faculty for both core curriculum, as well as guest speakers and special events, whether they are in France or Qatar. The first of its kind in the Middle East and France, HEC Paris joins a growing list of universities globally that now have the ability to network with one another for impactful education without the need for air travel. Over time this will save the universities money and assist in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions. This panel discussion is a perfect example of using HoloPresence™ technology to bring participants to an important event without having to fly to get there.”

Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, who opened the session, commented that “…this technology will allow us to reduce our carbon impact while enhancing the quality of our content. We can now “bring” to the classroom people from distant locations in ways that were ecologically damaging or just not economical before. It provides a high level of interaction that blends seamlessly into the classroom experience for students and Faculty, and so intuitive that the adoption is straightforward. We will continue to leverage this innovative technology to bring continually the best content in the world to our programs, and we are fully deploying it for our pedagogical needs: for HEC Paris, this technology is not a curiosity, it is our way to prepare our students for the digital world that comes.”

With more than 10 years presence in Qatar, HEC Paris is committed to integrating new tools and methodology into its teaching in order to improve learning outcomes and ensure greater impact of its teaching mission within the business community.

About HEC Paris:

Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris brings together 140 permanent professors, 4,500 students and 8,000 managers in executive education programs every year.

As leaders of impactful learning, HEC Paris has been committed to excellence and impact in research, teaching and thought leadership while delivering transformation and support in addressing the disciplines that matter in today’s complex global economic situation.

In 2010, HEC Paris joined Qatar Foundation to bring world-class Executive Education programs and research activity to Doha and the region. HEC Paris launched Qatar’s first international EMBA, which is currently ranked number 1 worldwide by the QS World University Rankings, and the Specialized Master’s in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM). HEC Paris is also a world leader in custom-designed programs, and works with clients in Qatar and the region to design and deliver executive programs that address current business challenges.

The programs and research activities of HEC Paris in Qatar build corporate competitiveness within the global economy and are fully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 to support the transformation of Qatar into an advanced, competitive and knowledge-based economy. Corporate partnerships have also played a key part in HEC Paris’ mission of bringing about regional economic transformation by developing business talent, managers and leaders who can meet the societal and environmental challenges of the future. http://www.qatar.exed.hec.edu/

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence™ technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence™ displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

