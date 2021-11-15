SmileDirectClub Announces Next Generation Treatment Planning System SmileOS™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, has announced SmileOS™, the Company’s innovative new treatment planning software that enables its affiliated network of state-licensed doctors to treat more patients, more accurately predict tooth movements, and better visualize their patients’ treatment.

SmileOS is powered by artificial intelligence using the data from the more than 1.5 million clear aligner treatment plans – all of which are approved and prescribed by the Company's network of affiliated dentists and orthodontists and delivered using the Company’s pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia. A series of novel algorithms help SmileDirectClub’s doctors optimize precise tooth movements to achieve a straighter smile. With SmileOS, advancements in teeth phasing increase the number of customers who can benefit from SmileDirectClub aligners by expanding the complexity of eligible cases, without the use of buttons or attachments. SmileOS will also allow expand the number of teens eligible for SmileDirectClub clear aligner treatment.

“Our proprietary, custom-built SmileOS treatment planning software exceeds the capabilities of the off-the-shelf solutions used by many of our competitors and helps us deliver a superior customer experience,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer, SmileDirectClub. “SmileDirectClub has a legacy of unprecedented innovation and vertical integration, creating in-house expertise in retail, manufacturing, and distribution operations, as well as treatment planning software with SmileOS. This translates to an unmatched customer experience and even better treatment outcomes.”

As has always been the case, all SmileDirectClub treatment plans are reviewed, finalized, approved and prescribed by a dentist or orthodontist licensed to practice in the location where the customer lives. All SmileDirectClub Club Members receive a preview of their doctor-prescribed treatment plan to see how they’ll achieve the smile they’ve always wanted in an average treatment length of four to six months. With SmileDirectClub’s Lifetime Smile Guarantee™, Club Members are able to maintain their smiles after completing treatment with annual complimentary aligner touchups, provided they purchase retainers every six months and wear them as prescribed.

“SmileOS will help our hundreds of affiliated dentists and orthodontists treat a broader range of patients, ensuring even more people can utilize SmileDirectClub’s revolutionary telehealth platform for teeth straightening,” said Sulitzer. “We know straigther teeth can improve oral and overall health, and SmileOS will help ensure more patients can reap that benefit through SmileDirectClub’s afffordable, convenient, safe and effective solution.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over 1.5 million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

