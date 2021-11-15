Unisync Selected as Uniform Provider to Societe de Transport de Montreal

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Societe de Transport de Montreal (“STM”) to manage the uniform program for 8,708 uniformed transit employees of the City of Montreal. This multi-year agreement is for an initial term of five years plus two two-year extension options, with a combined estimated value approaching $30 million over the full term of the contract. The award is the culmination of an extensive review of Unisync’s award-winning product quality and customer-focused suite of Managed Fulfillment Services. The new agreement provides uniforms and other items to the various sections of STM, grouped into two blocks. Block I represents operational staff including drivers, operations managers and employees, security control managers, and fire prevention employees and managers. Block II represents maintenance staff including maintenance managers, administrative and technical employees, and operational support staff.



“Winning the STM contract is a great achievement for Unisync, and reflects the significant effort we have placed on building our capabilities and base in Quebec in recent years” commented CEO, Matthew Graham. “STM is the iconic transit provider in the City of Montreal and our focus will be to provide uniforms that enable these transit operators to perform to the best of their ability every day, moving the people of Montreal to and from their daily destinations. Our state-of-the-art Managed Fulfillment Services solution will ensure that the various collective agreements applicable to each group of employees will be adhered to and the end-to-end supply chain will ensure that every employee will have the correct uniform to wear every day.”

About Unisync

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces for over 50 years.

UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and into the US marketplace.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Graham, CEO

Investor relations contact:

Telephone: 778-370-1725 or Email investorrelations@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.