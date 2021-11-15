ElectraMeccanica to Showcase Lineup of SOLO EVs at Los Angeles Auto Show, A Premier National Auto Show

Company To Deliver Additional Flagship SOLO EVs to Early Reservation Holders and Fleet Customers at Event



ElectraMeccanica eRoadster Nominated as Finalist for Zero-Emission Vehicle Award (ZEVAS™)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the Company will showcase its vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show® (“LA Auto Show”) taking place November 17-28, 2021 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The ElectraMeccanica booth will be located near the West Hall Main Entrance. The Company will display multiple versions of its flagship, single-seat SOLO EV. In addition, ElectraMeccanica will offer free, scheduled test drives to consumers and the media to experience the SOLO EV on a surface street on-site, at the event.

Founded in 1907, the LA Auto Show is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. This year’s show introduces THE ZEVAS™, the first people’s choice award program of its kind that celebrates the top zero-emission vehicles available for sale or pre-order. Anyone was invited to vote for their favorite zero-emission vehicles across nine categories at www.zevas.laautoshow.com, where voting ended October 20th. The ElectraMeccanica eRoadster was nominated as a finalist for Top Coupe with the winners to be announced live at the LA Auto Show.

“The LA Auto Show is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and many others, where we are excited to both display our incredible vehicles and offer the opportunity for test drives to get that first-hand experience of our SOLO EV,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “As a leader in showcasing the crossroads of the automotive and technology sectors, the LA Auto Show is a pioneer that supports consumer adoption and education on the benefits of electric vehicles. As part of this premier national event, we will use this opportunity to deliver additional SOLO EVs to reservation holders and fleet customers, alike."

“We are especially proud to have the ElectraMeccanica eRoadster nominated as a finalist for a ZEVAS™ award. According to a recent LA Auto Show Consumer Attendee Survey, attendees’ interest in zero-emission vehicles has increased by 79% during the past 15 months – indicating a welcoming, passionate consumer base. We look forward to the results of the ZEVAS awards and having attendees learning about and test drive our innovative, purpose-built, single-seat SOLO EV,” concluded Pavlov.

Corporate Update Conference Call

As a reminder, management will host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to provide a corporate update and discuss current growth initiatives. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants.

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-413-2408

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8465

Conference ID: 13724898

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1510891&tp_key=3d0dc4c5a9

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, December 8, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13724898. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: SOLO Q3 2021 Webcast.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

