Outlook on the White Box Server Global Market to 2026 - by Form Factor, Business Type, Processor Type, Operating System, Component and Region

The global white-box server market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A white box server refers to a data center server that is built by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) by using Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. It is primarily used by data center professionals who require extensive customizability in the product. Depending upon the components, a white box server can efficiently perform various memory and network connectivity functions. They can also run virtualization software as well as premium operating systems such as Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and provide High Availability (HA) and failover protection.
The cost-effectiveness and high degree of customizability of white-box servers are the key factors driving the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of digitalization and increasing use of cloud services and big data analytics is also contributing significantly to the product demand. There is a growing demand for low-costs servers, enhanced uptime and flexibility in the hardware designs, owing to which, consumers are increasingly opting for ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions.
Additionally, data analytics and cloud adoption with increased server applications for processing workloads through cross-platform support are also augmenting the growth of the market. The ODMs are also emphasizing on developing an economical and energy-efficient product that offers improved storage to meet the requirements of the users. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for controlling carbon emissions and electricity consumption, is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other growth factors include the rising adoption of open platforms and an overall increase in the demand for micro-servers across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global white box server market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Celestica, Compal Electronics, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd., Hyve Solutions, Inventec, MiTAC Holdings, Pegatron, Penguin Computing, Quanta Computer, Servers Direct, Supermicro, Wistron, ZT Systems, etc.
