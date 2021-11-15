Fieldpoint Private Earns Global Honor as Best Boutique Private Bank

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private bank serving successful families and institutions, received two honors from Global Finance magazine’s World’s Best Private Bank Awards, 2022. The firm was recognized for Best Private Bank (Northeast) and Best Boutique Private Bank in the World.



In their seventh year, the Private Bank Awards recognize banks around the world judged to best serve the specialized needs of high-net-worth individuals wishing to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth. This year’s awards assessed institutional performance from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. As Global Finance notes, it’s not the biggest institutions that win, but the best.

“I’m elated that the fine work and exceptional service of all of our Fieldpoint Private colleagues have garnered the attention and recognition by Global Finance,'' said Fieldpoint Chairman and CEO Tim Tully. “We know we belong among the world’s very best and it is immensely gratifying to receive this acknowledgement from an esteemed panel of our peers.”

“Our annual awards recognize the private banks that have risen to the occasion amid the ongoing global health crisis,” said Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “We were impressed by Fieldpoint Private’s transformational growth and expanded support of entrepreneurs during such a critical time.”

The global award is Fieldpoint’s second such recognition this year. In August, the firm was named “Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Clients” in this year’s Global Private Banking Innovation Awards, presented by the Global Private Banker and its sister publication, The Digital Banker. The firm’s banking unit has emerged as one of the fastest growing banks in the country over the last year, with assets up 42 percent in the twelve months ending September 30, placing it among the 5-percent fastest growing banks in the U.S. according to S&P Global data.

Global Finance selected this year’s winners based on input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts, assessing information provided by banks and other providers, as well as conducting independent research, based on a series of objective and subjective criteria. Considerations include scope of global coverage, size and experience of staff, customer service, risk management, range of products and services, execution skills and use of technology.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) has more than $1 Billion in bank assets and over $5 billion in total wealth management assets. The firm provides personalized, custom wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a reciprocal combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services. Through a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ individual financial circumstances we furnish unbiased advice and personal service to free up the one resource that regardless of means no one can ever have enough of: time.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC.