Global In-Memory Computing Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global in-memory computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



In-Memory Computing (IMC) refers to the process of storing information in the Random-Access Memory (RAM) of the dedicated servers instead of comparatively slower disk drives. It is a solution architecture that stores data in a number of clusters to deliver real-time processing insights. It is usually complemented by on-disk or solid-state storage for archiving, recovery and accessing historical data. It enables an organization to detect patterns, analyze large amounts of data and perform operations promptly. They are commonly used for services, such as investment banking, insurance claim modeling, social gaming, real-time advertising platforms, geospatial processing and medical imaging.



The emerging trend of digitization of business operations, along with the growing demand for real-time analysis of data, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are adopting applications that can run advanced queries and perform complex analysis on large datasets. Moreover, IMC also aids in minimizing the load on the organization's information technology (IT) infrastructure and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, boosting business insights and enhancing efficiencies. In line with this, increasing adoption of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)-based IMC systems in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is also contributing to the market growth. Banks and other financial institutions use IMC for fraud detection, risk management, financial analysis and monitoring of transactions. Other factors, including improvements in the information technology (IT) sector, along with the rising demand for rapid data processing across industries, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Component

In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services

Databases

Data Grids

In-Memory Computing Platforms

Server Applications

Analytics Applications

Breakup by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altibase Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., GigaSpaces Technologies Inc., GridGain Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global in-memory computing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-memory computing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-memory computing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-Memory Computing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Database

6.1.2.2 Data Grid

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 In-Memory Computing Platforms

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 Server Applications

6.2.2.2 Analytics Applications

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Government

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Altibase Corp.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 GridGain Systems Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 HCL Technologies Limited

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Oracle Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 SAP SE

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 SAS Institute Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Software AG

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.13 TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis



