Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation Announces Co-Placement Agents for PIPE Associated with Proposed Initial Business Combination

Tampa, Florida, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA) today announced that its advisors in connection with the PIPE to close at or about the time of its proposed initial business combination include Piper Sandler & Co., as financial advisor to Quantum FinTech, Chardan as M&A advisor to Quantum FinTech, Piper Sandler as lead placement agent, and Chardan and Marco Polo Securities Inc. as co-placement agents.

About Quantum Fintech

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a principal focus on identifying high-growth financial services and fintech businesses as targets.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed business combination between Quantum FinTech and its target for the proposed initial business combination, TradeStation Group, Inc. (“Target”), Target intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC that will include a proxy statement/prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Quantum FinTech stockholders, and Quantum FinTech intends to file a preliminary prospectus with the SEC to be used at the meeting of Quantum FinTech stockholders to approve the proposed business combination. Investors, security holders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and any amendments thereto, and other relevant documents that will be filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about Target, Quantum FinTech and the proposed business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Quantum FinTech as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Investors, security holders and other interested persons will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and other documents containing important information about the business combination and the parties to the business combination once such documents are filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp., 4221 W. Boy Scout Blvd., Suite 300, Tampa, FL 33607, Attention: Investor Relations or by email at IR@qftacorp.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Quantum FinTech and Target and their respective directors, executive officers and certain investors may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed business combination described in this communication under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Quantum FinTech and their ownership is set forth in Quantum FinTech’s filings with the SEC, including its final prospectus relating to its initial public offering in February 2021. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the Quantum FinTech shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination, including Target’s directors and executive officers and certain investors, will be contained in the Registration Statement for the business combination when available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase, any securities of Quantum FinTech, Target, or the combined company or any of their respective affiliates. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom, nor shall any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction be effected. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the business combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.