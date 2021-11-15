Worldwide Data Acquisition System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Spectris Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market reached a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.62 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.98% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A data acquisition (DAQ) system relies on various sensors to collect information regarding physical phenomena, such as voltage, current, temperature, pressure and sound, in the form of analog signals. It includes signal conditioning circuitry and analog-to-digital converters (ADC), which process the incoming signals for further review and analysis. It provides excellent control and fast response to failure while manufacturing commercial products, such as automobiles, aircraft, large machinery and medical devices. As a result, it finds applications in various areas, from quality management to combustion analysis, process control to research and development (R&D).



The integration of control systems with DAQ solutions, which provides real-time control and post-recording visualization and analysis of the data, represents one of the key factors driving the industry growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for improving food quality control is positively influencing the requirement for DAQ systems. The rising product demand can be also be attributed to the utilization of these systems with the internet of things (IoT) in home automation systems.

Furthermore, the expanding product application in the healthcare industry is impelling the growth of the market, as DAQ systems facilitate the transmission of medical data and provide improved quality care. Other factors, such as increasing investments in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, advancements in wireless communication technologies and increasing industrial automation, are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data acquisition (DAQ) system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on component type, speed, channel, end user and region.



Breakup by Component Type

Hardware

External Chassis and Modules

Plug-In Analog I/O Boards

Software

Bundled

3rd Party

Breakup by Speed

High Speed (More Than 100 KS/s)

Low Speed (Less Than 100 KS/s)

Breakup by Channel

< 32 Channels

32-128 Channels

> 128 Channels

Breakup by End User

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Group, AMETEK Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company, Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spectris PLC and Yokogawa Electric Company



