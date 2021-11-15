Vertex Aerospace Recognized as Military Friendly® Employer and Nation’s Top Ten in Supplier Diversity Program

MADISON, Miss., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Aerospace announced today that it received the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation and ranked number six in the nation on the 2022 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program list.

This is the third year Vertex has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer “With more than 60 percent of our workforce being Armed Forces veterans, this accomplishment aligns with our culture,” said President, and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Boyington. We are extremely pleased to be recognized by Military Friendly® as a desired employer. This award supports and highlights our efforts within the veteran community.”

Vertex also ranked number six in the nation within the $500 million to $1 billion Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program category. Generated each year, this ranking is based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Companies survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program list using the criteria set forth by the VIQTORY assessment survey.

“We are constantly looking for ways to support the veteran community,” said Kelly Miller, senior vice-president of Vertex Aerospace Logistics. “We also recognize that the inclusion of veteran-owned business suppliers in our Supplier Diversity Program is critical to our economic growth, stability, and continued success, while also supporting our veterans and their families.”

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and evaluate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within the organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans and service members is more than just the right thing to do. It makes good business sense.”

Vertex Aerospace will be showcased along with the Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on www.MilitaryFriendly.com.

###

About Military Friendly ® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex’s agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. Vertex has over 3,500 employees, with over 60 percent of the workforce being Armed Forces veterans, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

