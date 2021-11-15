FeatherPay: Studies Reveal That Digital Payment Systems Are Key to Improving Patient Experience in Healthcare

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients have come to expect digital payment as an option, according to recent studies, and these payment solutions help create a positive patient experience. In 2020, 78% of Americans used some type of digital payment , and the percentage of consumers using two or more digital payment methods jumped from 45% to 58% in 2020. FeatherPay addresses this demand for streamlined and convenient digital payment capabilities with its consumer-friendly, flexible payment platform.

Changing technological trends have impacted what patients expect from their healthcare providers. A study from Health Leaders found patients were specific in what they wanted their provider to modernize in their payments solution. Thirty-seven percent of those polled said they want providers to modernize their online portal, 32% said to improve their mobile apps, and 24% asked for upgrades to contactless mobile wallets.

There is a steep price to pay — loss of patients — for providers that do not make upgrades to their technology. A recent study found that approximately 41% of those polled in a survey said they would stop going to their healthcare provider over a poor experience with online bill pay, digital pre-appointment forms, and mobile and email bill delivery. Additionally, one in five said they have already changed healthcare providers over these very issues.

Solutions like FeatherPay are coming to market to help healthcare providers meet this challenge. FeatherPay connects all the payment options that a provider may offer -- credit card, digital payments like Apple/Google pay, third-party financing companies, and internal payment plans -- in a single platform that's easy for administrators to manage and patients to use. Designed to work in the office, over the phone or on any digital device, FeatherPay can help patients pay for their care however and wherever is best for them.

"Healthcare providers are feeling immense pressure to meet the growing needs of an evolving and tech-savvy clientele, but often lack the tools or expertise," said FeatherPay CEO and co-founder Craig Haynor. "FeatherPay helps practices meet those needs while also improving their bottom line. We believe that as healthcare continues to become more consumerized, practices of all sizes will embrace tools like FeatherPay to help them better serve their patients."

FeatherPay is a payment platform that offers patients total flexibility in how they pay for care. FeatherPay gives providers access to multiple payment options and the ability to combine those seamlessly in a single transaction, all delivered in a consumer-friendly user experience that works in person, remotely, and contactless on any digital device.

Using FeatherPay, healthcare providers can improve revenue performance through greater adoption of treatment plans as well as streamline their administrative operations, all while reducing unpaid patient liabilities. Most importantly, patients can more comfortably afford higher levels of care, helping them live happier and healthier lives.

