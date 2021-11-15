Armstrong World Industries Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, announced today the release of its inaugural sustainability report, entitled Plan. Design. Build. Enjoy: Healthy Spaces. The report continues the company’s sustainability journey and builds on the environmental and social aspirations announced earlier this year.



“We view sustainability as a critical enabler of our strategic initiatives, particularly our effort to innovate products that ensure Healthy Spaces where we live, work, learn, heal and play. While we have a long history of leadership in recycling and diverting waste, this report also illustrates our efforts to meet the demands for healthier, circular products, to preserve and protect our planet’s resources, and to support our employees and communities,” said Vic Grizzle, AWI president and chief executive officer. “We have embedded sustainability into our business strategies, set ambitious goals and committed to transparency around our performance. In doing so, we believe we strengthen the long-term growth potential of our company, our employees and our communities.”

Report Highlights

Comprehensive set of science-based targets for 2030, including, among others, a 30% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, a shift to 100% renewably sourced electricity, and a 50% absolute reduction in waste from operations.

Commitment to transparency and accountability through globally recognized reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force for Climate-Related Disclosure (TCFD).

Establishment of an enterprise Sustainability Council and clear governance structure to support execution and oversight of sustainability strategy and initiatives.

Continuation of efforts to promote and maintain an inclusive and diverse workforce under the leadership of Selena Coachman, vice president of Talent Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion.

“This report is an important milestone on our journey to building a more resilient and sustainable company for the benefit of all of our stakeholders,” said Mark Hershey, general counsel, chief compliance officer and senior vice president of Business Development and Sustainability. “The work we are doing internally, and in collaboration with organizations such as the U.S Green Building Council (USGBC), the International Living Futures Institute (ILFI), the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the Future-Fit Foundation, and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, reflects our position as an industry leader committed to sustainable built environments. It also advances our strategic priorities while playing an important role in supporting environmental and social priorities for our planet and people. We look forward to sharing our progress.”

For more details on our sustainability strategy and performance, please see our full report at www.armstrongworldindustries.com/en-us/sustainability.