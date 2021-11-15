CoinAgenda and BitAngels Present Fifth Annual Caribbean Blockchain Investing Conference Dec 7-9

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced the fifth annual CoinAgenda Caribbean event to be held at the Miramar Events Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7-9, 2021. Tickets and agenda are available on the event page.

The three day event will include topics around: the Future of Digital assets, Crypto Banking, the Growing Utility of NFTs, Play-to-Earn Gaming, the DeFi and TradFi relationship, Latin America and Crypto, Stablecoins, Scaling Solutions, Blockchain Companies in Public Markets, Creating a Clean Crypto Future, Smart Cities, Crypto Investing Strategies, and Structuring to Protect Assets.

Confirmed speakers include:

Brad Garlinghouse , CEO at Ripple

Dan Morehead , CEO at Pantera Capital

Brittany Kaiser , Executive Chair at Gryphon Digital Mining

Michael Wagner , Co-Founder & CEO of Star Atlas

Robert Viglione , Co-founder & CEO of Horizen Labs

Brock Pierce , Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation

Bill Barhydt, Founder & CEO of ABRA

Edward Boyle , CEO of Medici Bank

Miles Paschini , CEO of FV Bank

, CEO of FV Bank David Johnston, COO at DLTx

James Haft, Chairman at DLTx

Jason Cooner , President & CEO at SDG Exchange

Dean Thomas , Global Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon

Michael Terpin , Founder and CEO of Transform Group and CoinAgenda

Austin Davis , Co-Founder of CommunityElectricity.io

Erika Zapanta , Global Director of Events at Transform Group

Irina Litchfield , Partner at Percival Capital; BitAngels City Leader Austin

Adryenn Ashley , NFT Community Designer at Wow! Is Me, Inc.

Justin Litchfield , CEO of Quantum Machines

Warren Whitlock , CEO of Stirling Corp; Advisor of BitAngels

Mario Nawfal , CEO of NFT Technologies

Matt McKibbin , Founder of DecentraNet

Emma Rose Bienvenu , Chief of Staff at Pantera Capital

Brian Santos , COO at Fly Air

Ben Sigman , CEO of Make Sense Labs

Sean Walsh , Founder of Redwood City Ventures

Dr. Steven Waterhouse , CEO of Orchid Labs

Alex Nascimento , Co-founder of Blockchain at UCLA

David Namdar , Co-founder of NFT.com

Joel Comm , Co-Host of Bad Crypto Podcast

Travis Wright , Co-Host of Bad Crypto Podcast

Brian Bourgerie , InvestPR

Joey Krug , Co-CIO at Pantera Capital

Bryan Bullett , CEO of Bit Digital Inc.

Liat Aaronson , COO at Horizen Labs

, COO at Horizen Labs Jeff Crane, CEO and Exec Producer of NFT the Movie

The conference will also feature a startup contest (in collaboration with BitAngels) where a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment to judges and the CoinAgenda audience of investors and entrepreneurs. Judges may consist of crypto funds, family offices, VCs and strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations, three winners will be announced and 1st place will walk away with a marketing package (valued up to $10,000).

In addition, all presenters will receive a recording of their presentation, have access to the full CoinAgenda event and parties and most importantly have their decks sent to a select group of investors unable to make the event in-person, but have expressed their interest in allocating capital into new deals within the next year. To apply to pitch and inquire about the presenter fee, email contact@coinagenda.com by November 30.

This cryptocurrency investor conference will conclude each day with an all-inclusive, high-end party where speakers, sponsors and attendees can mingle at some of the most memorable venues in the city. CoinAgenda’s main party, known as the “Legendary Dinner” will be held at the Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico, with four courses of delicious local fare, drinks, and live musical entertainment under the night sky.

“This year has been one of incredible growth in the sector, we’ve even seen the cryptocurrency market hit $3 trillion for the first time,” said Erika Zapanta, Global Director of Events for CoinAgenda. “We are excited to return to the growing blockchain hub of Puerto Rico to discuss the mainstreaming of digital asset investing.”

Confirmed event sponsors include:

DLTx - DLTx is a public company listed on the Norwegian Oslo Børs Stock Exchange and is the enterprise vendor for DAOs and blockchain protocols that offers unique access to the public blockchain markets & well-priced access to funding. DLTx has developed a novel way for investors to access compelling and predictable economic returns based on the changes created by the decentralization & disruption of major global industries.

Transform Group - Transform Group is the world's leading blockchain public relations, advisory, events and social media company, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Toronto and global headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Transform Group is dedicated to creating and sustaining industry leadership positions for its clients through superior strategy, relationships, market intelligence and consistent execution.

Rair Tech - RAIR is a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to get access to streaming content.

Raiinmaker - Raiinmaker is a blockchain-based social engagement platform where creators and brands grow, incentivize and reward fans to build community, together.

Blockchain Wire - Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service focused exclusively on news about blockchain, distributed ledger technology companies, ICOs, STOs and other blockchain and cryptocurrency-related announcements. Our global reach includes broadcast and online media outlets, social media sites, industry trade publications, leading blogs and blockchain industry influencers.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Caribbean focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.