Usio Announces the Promotion of Greg Carter and the Hiring of Payments Industry Veteran Steve Peterson

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Greg Carter and the hiring of payments industry veteran Steve Peterson.



Louis Hoch, Usio’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased to announce, Mr. Greg Carter has been promoted to Executive Vice-President of Payment Acceptance. He will lead all the company’s merchant-based payment acceptance including ACH, Payment Facilitation, Card and Cryptocurrency. Greg has been instrumental in growing our Payment Facilitation division into an industry leader and quickly turning it into a profit center for Usio. He has developed both strong industry and customer relationships. He implemented procedures to significantly increase merchant conversion and adoption of the Usio payment platform. Usio is lucky to have Greg as a senior leader in our company creating value for our shareholders.”

Louis Hoch, continued, “With the tremendous growth and success Usio has experienced we have become highly visible within the Fintech Payments Industry. As such, highly talented executives are seeking to engage with Usio. I am pleased to announce Mr. Steve Peterson has been hired as our Senior Vice President of Emerging Markets. Steve has numerous years of payments industry experience with his most recent engagement with PaySign as their SVP of Business Development and senior business development positions with FIS, GreenDot, and NetSpend. Steve will be developing new markets for products and services for Usio where our products cross divisions. He will also be leveraging his numerous years of relationships in the prepaid industry to help Usio land enterprise level card programs. We are thrilled to have Steve on board.”



About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

