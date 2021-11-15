Fortinet Announces Commitment to Become Carbon Neutral by 2030 and Completes Net-Zero Sunnyvale Headquarter Campus

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet



“Fortinet has led every evolution of cybersecurity innovation over the past two decades. Innovation that drives environmental sustainability is also core to our efforts to making the world a safe and sustainable place to live and work. We believe it is our corporate responsibility to continue to reduce the environmental footprint of our products and continue to adopt responsible approaches in our daily operations. The announcement of our 2030 net-zero target and our new net-zero corporate headquarters are concrete proof points of our commitment.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its environmental sustainability commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030, and the completion of its new net-zero Sunnyvale headquarter campus as part of its broader commitment to social responsibility.

In alignment with the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) methodology and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Fortinet will become carbon-neutral by 2030 through the use of renewable energy, energy and carbon efficiency methodologies, and emissions offset programs across its owned operations globally, including offices, warehouses, and data centers. Currently, Fortinet has measured its Scope 1 and 2 emissions and will capture the inventory of its Scope 3 emissions in 2022. This information will be disclosed in Fortinet’s first sustainability report to be published by mid 2022.

Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) includes delivering on our company vision – a digital world you can always trust – by innovating sustainable security technologies, diversifying cybersecurity talent, and promoting responsible business across our value chain. Through its CSR approach, Fortinet remains committed to respecting the environment and complying with evolving guidelines and regulations related to environmental sustainability, as overseen by its Social Responsibility Committee—a board-level committee created to oversee the company’s objectives, strategy and risks relating to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, including Environmental, Social and Governance matters.

A proof point of Fortinet’s dedication to environmental sustainability is the development and completion of Fortinet’s new corporate headquarters building, which is on-track to become LEED-Gold Certified. The Sunnyvale campus is an honoree in the “Office/R&D Build” category of the 2021 Silicon Valley Business Journal Structures Awards and uses 30% less energy than a standard building. Key features in the building that help reduce environmental impact include photovoltaic panels and a radiant cooling system that conserves energy and will save 76,600 gallons of water per year. These environmental-minded features, such as the use of solar panels and purchased renewable energy in the company’s owned facilities across North America and Europe, align with Fortinet leadership’s long engagement in the concept of sustainability.

Climate change continues to pose a significant threat, and all business and public organizations around the globe must do their part to address it. Further to efforts in its own operations, Fortinet is focused on reducing the environmental footprint of its customers by innovating highly efficient, integrated appliances and cloud-based security solutions.

Years of dedicated innovation and the development of the industry’s only security-focused processors built for unparalleled power and efficiency, have allowed Fortinet to integrate multiple security and networking functions into a single appliance,

saving on energy, space and cooling. As a result, Fortinet’s FortiGate security appliances provide its customers with power consumption that is 3 to 16 times lower than its competitors’ solutions and unequalled product environmental sustainability impact.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 550,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.