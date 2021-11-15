Incident IQ Releases New HR Service Delivery Software

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the service management system built for K-12, announces the release of its new HR workflow management software. Featuring tools designed specifically for K-12 Human Resources, HR Service Delivery helps streamline common workflows including onboarding, offboarding, HR support requests, and more.

HR Service Delivery allows users to design multi-stage workflows, with automations that create and assign tasks to users or teams once dependent tasks are completed. This allows common HR workflows to move out of email threads, into a system that increases visibility and reduces administrative friction. Form distribution is streamlined as well, with tools to design, distribute, and collect critical HR paperwork. The new solution also features analytic and reporting tools that provide actionable data, so K-12 HR teams can improve the efficiency of their HR workflows year over year.

HR Service Delivery is the latest extension of the Incident IQ platform to streamline support workflows for K-12 districts. This unified platform approach makes it easy for Incident IQ districts to onboard quickly and collaborate across departments in order to manage their IT, asset management, facilities, and HR workflows in a single, secure platform.

Faculty and staff will love the familiar UI that makes their service requests quick and easy— regardless of department—freeing up more time to focus on teaching and learning.

"Having worked closely with the K-12 community for years, we understand the importance of delivering exceptional HR support to school teachers and staff," said Travis Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. "Our commitment to improving the operational efficiency of school districts has been invaluable to K-12 IT teams. Now, we're bringing that same commitment to HR workflows in an effort to better support the mission of teaching and learning in schools" said Collins.

HR Service Delivery is available now for K-12 school districts.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is a service management system built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. The Incident IQ platform was introduced in 2017 and since that time has been rapidly adopted by K-12 school districts across the U.S. Today, millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services. Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

