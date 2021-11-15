Vizzia Technologies Releases Advanced Healthcare RTLS Software Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has commercially released a significant upgrade to its InVIEW℠ software platform.

Vizzia InVIEW℠ offers a faster, more secure, cloud-based experience, with industry-requested features, powerful analytics, and new maps. The enhanced platform leverages more than 15 years of 'go-live' experience with hospitals and clinics nationwide.

"The InVIEW℠ platform is a very powerful data analytics tool with a clean and intuitive user interface," said Francesco Petruzzella, Director of Biomedical Engineering at Providence Mission Hospital.

Vizzia InVIEW℠ Software Features:

Sophisticated Analytics: real-time and actionable data to optimize key asset utilization

Robust Dashboards: operational and historical KPIs with dynamic editing and refresh

Enhanced Alerts: adjustable and clear alert settings highlight urgent operational needs

Advanced Maps: single button navigation of assets shown by facility, floor and room

Enterprise Security: data meets HIPAA & HITRUST standards and is hosted by AWS

"The Vizzia InVIEW℠ software platform is highly scalable and has tracked more than half a billion data events in real-time," remarked Howard Hatcher, Chief Technology Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "Biomeds, clinicians and the C-suite want a robust solution that provides comprehensive visibility into a hospital's most important assets."

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals, and clinics. Vizzia is an Inc. 5000 fast-growing, a Top 100 health-tech and a Top 40 innovative company. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

