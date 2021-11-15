Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Delivers net sales of $29.6 million, an impressive 13.5% increase and the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year net sales growth

Remains confident around ability to manage supply chain, issuing triple the lead time to vendors

Successfully completed the acquisition of certain assets of GlenOaks Farms

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“I am thrilled to report yet another consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth for Lifeway Foods, as the third quarter was highlighted by a strong 13.5% increase in net sales when compared to the same period in 2020, and a 15.2% increase for the first nine months of 2021,” commented Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter we furthered our dedicated customer acquisition strategies with increased investments in our marketing and advertising programs, which continue to contribute to increased customer engagement and enhanced brand performance. Our elevated marketing alongside our improving execution of the Lifeway 2.0 strategy and the growing consumer trend towards gut health should help sustain Lifeway’s growth as we move forward. We continue to feel excited and validated by the ongoing research around probiotics and their influence on gut health, mental health and immunity, all of which are especially important with the impact of Covid-19. We are looking forward to finishing off strong in 2021, and entering 2022 with momentum through the continued efficient execution of our growth strategies.”

Smolyansky added, “Separate from our current brand performance, I would also like to highlight some recent business events that we are very excited about. On August 18, we completed the acquisition of certain assets of GlenOaks Farms, our first expansion outside of kefir and into drinkable yogurt. GlenOaks has strong distribution in Western U.S. retailers, which is strategically significant as we are looking to further our presence in the region, and also a great complement to our portfolio as Freshmade has a strong eastern presence, alongside the national presence of Lifeway. Initial results have been encouraging, and we are looking forward to further integrating GlenOaks into our strategy and expanding its reach. Lastly, we announced the introduction of Lifeway Oat, our probiotic cultured oat drinkables, a great-tasting dairy-free, plant-based beverage in a variety of flavors which connects several of the fastest growing industry trends today. We are bullish on the potential of this product and have already secured national distribution at four major retail partners with shipments beginning to our first customer in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Smolyansky continued, “We also have strong distribution trends for our core kefir line, which is seeing new distribution on multiple SKUs at top retailers in the coming months and into 2022. A major strength for Lifeway right now is our supply chain control. We do not foresee any shortages, and we have already prepared extra inventory for the anticipated holiday surge. We are issuing three times the lead time when ordering raw materials and have taken the necessary steps to meet demand, similar to our advanced action plan protocols that helped us successfully navigate the Covid-19 pandemic health regulations and product stockpiles.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales were $29.6 million for the third quarter, an increase of $3.5 million or 13.5% from the same period in 2020. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the favorable impacts from the completed acquisition of GlenOaks Farms in the third quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 23.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Selling expenses increased $0.6 million to $2.7 million for the third quarter from $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to increased investment in advertising and marketing programs.

General and administrative expenses increased $0.4 million to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $2.8 million during the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily a result of incentive compensation expense.

Income tax expense was $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.8 million during the same period in 2020.

The Company reported net income of $0.5 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details will be available today at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available over the Internet through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/. An audio replay will be available through November 29, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode is 11147523.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” and “predict.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: info@lifeway.net



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, Unaudited 2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,018 $ 7,926 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances of $1,290 and $1,350 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively 9,828 8,002 Inventories, net 7,572 6,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,315 1,163 Refundable income taxes 415 31 Total current assets 29,148 24,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,546 21,048 Operating lease right-of-use asset 255 345 Intangible assets Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 14,224 12,824 Other intangible assets, net 4,367 – Total intangible assets 18,591 12,824 Other assets 1,800 1,800 Total assets $ 70,340 $ 60,069 Current liabilities Current portion of note payable $ 1,000 $ – Accounts payable 7,867 5,592 Accrued expenses 3,872 2,196 Accrued income taxes 100 653 Total current liabilities 12,839 8,441 Line of credit 2,777 2,768 Note payable 3,726 – Operating lease liabilities 113 165 Deferred income taxes, net 1,764 1,764 Other long-term liabilities 62 77 Total liabilities 21,281 13,215 Commitments and contingencies – – Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 – – Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 15,435 and 15,604 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6,509 6,509 Paid-in capital 2,387 2,600 Treasury stock, at cost (13,436 ) (12,450 ) Retained earnings 53,599 50,195 Total stockholders' equity 49,059 46,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 70,340 $ 60,069



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 29,553 $ 26,039 $ 88,091 $ 76,441 Cost of goods sold 21,915 17,710 63,273 53,613 Depreciation expense 645 752 2,099 2,326 Total cost of goods sold 22,560 18,462 65,372 55,939 Gross profit 6,993 7,577 22,719 20,502 Selling expenses 2,722 2,116 8,510 7,411 General and administrative 3,194 2,805 8,702 8,681 Amortization expense 33 39 33 117 Total operating expenses 5,949 4,960 17,245 16,209 Income from operations 1,044 2,617 5,474 4,293 Other income (expense): Interest expense (30 ) (27 ) (72 ) (96 ) Gain on investments – – 2 4 Loss on sale of property and equipment (5 ) – (88 ) (28 ) Other (expense) income, net (2 ) – (61 ) 2 Total other income (expense) (37 ) (27 ) (219 ) (118 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,007 2,590 5,255 4,175 Provision for income taxes 527 764 1,851 1,223 Net income $ 480 $ 1,826 $ 3,404 $ 2,952 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares: Basic 15,473 15,602 15,572 15,595 Diluted 15,651 15,642 15,712 15,621



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)