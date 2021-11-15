Taboola Teams with Getty Images to Integrate Video Library within Advertiser Platform, Giving More Than 14,000 Taboola Advertisers Instant Access to Premium Stock Video

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new, multiyear deal with Getty Images , a world leader in visual communications.



The deal provides Taboola’s more than 14,000 advertisers with access to Getty Images’ premium library of stock video content within the Taboola Ads media buying platform. This builds upon a five-year relationship enabling Taboola’s advertisers to access the depth, breadth and quality of Getty Images’ diverse video library in their campaigns.

With this new partnership, Taboola advertisers can benefit from frictionless access to high-quality videos from Getty Images to use in campaigns across a network that reaches more than 500 million daily active users on the world’s top publishers. This new partnership empowers advertisers of all sizes to execute campaigns across Taboola's diverse formats, including Motion Ads and High Impact Video products. With these formats and Taboola’s long-term partnerships with the world’s top websites, advertisers can also trust that their ads can be enhanced by high quality and relevant video and imagery every time they are viewed.

“We’re continuing to give advertisers the tools they need to succeed, and thanks to our partnership with Getty Images, we’re making it seamless for advertisers of all sizes to tap into the power of video,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “The ability to create custom video content for campaigns with a partner like Getty Images means advertisers can ramp quickly and get their campaigns in front of our large audience of publishers and their readers.”

“We are pleased to expand our long-term partnership with Taboola and now enable their advertisers to create campaigns that resonate with Getty Images’ leading video content,” said Nick Unsworth, VP Business Development. “Video is central to how we communicate and engage digitally and with our high quality visual content, advertisers across a broad set of industries and categories can find the right image or video that will enhance their campaign and speak to their target audience.”

