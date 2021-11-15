Archer Signs Agreement with MSCI to Provide Clients with Tax Optimization Solution

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, to help investment managers quickly develop and deliver tax-optimized portfolios across multiple asset classes.



As investor demand for customization increases, investment managers are under pressure to proactively develop and deliver tax-optimized investment solutions. The agreement with MSCI will enable Archer’s clients to leverage data and technology to develop customized, goals-aligned portfolios for both actively managed and direct indexing accounts.

“When unaccounted for, taxes can significantly impact portfolio returns in taxable accounts. Investment managers seeking to maximize post-tax returns for each individual investor need a more proactive, integrated, and automated solution that provides their clients with a high level of transparency,” said Bryan Dori, CEO of Archer. “At Archer, we’re constantly seeking new solutions that help managers differentiate their offering, add value to their clients, and ultimately grow their business. This partnership with MSCI will provide investment managers with the tools they need to seamlessly integrate tax-aware solutions while remaining flexible to the firm’s unique operating model and preferences.”

Archer plans to integrate MSCI’s Barra Open Optimizer, an open, flexible optimization library, specifically designed to help managers implement tax-aware strategies and solve portfolio management challenges. Archer will continue to offer a flexible, open architecture solution that enables its clients to leverage their optimizer of choice, whether it be a proprietary solution, or one provided by another third party.

“We’re delighted to work with Archer to bring MSCI’s Barra Open Optimizer and risk models to their user community,” said Jorge Mina, Head of Analytics at MSCI. “This collaboration will provide enhanced customization capabilities to clients to be able to construct and rebalance tax-aware multi-asset class portfolios at scale.”

About Archer

Archer is a technology-enabled service provider that enables investment managers to manufacture solutions aligned with investor needs. With Archer’s fully integrated and robust technology platform, investment managers can maintain their proven investment process while outsourcing operations and technology to create a servicing model geared for growth. Archer has deep and broad-based experience working with asset managers, creating customized solutions to help them swiftly launch new products, streamline operations, and enter new distribution channels.



