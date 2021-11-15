DynaResource, Inc. Reports Sept. 30, 2021, YTD Results of Operations and Gold Production at San Jose De Gracía

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTCQB: DYNR-DynaResource, Inc. ("DynaUSA", and "the Company") is pleased to report the following Sept. 30, 2021, YTD Results of Operations and Gold Production at San Jose de Gracía ("SJG"), the Company's wholly-owned High Grade Gold Project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company filed its Sept. 30, 2021, Form 10-Q, containing Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, on Nov. 4, 2021:



YTD 2021 Results of Operations at Sept. 30, 2021:

2021 YTD Revenue: $25,906,083;

2021 YTD Net Operating Income: $11,291,304;

2021 YTD Earnings Per Share (Operating Basis): $0.64;

YTD 2021 Gold Production at SJG:

Tons Mined and Milled: 66,695

Feed Grade: 9.48 g/t Au;

Recovery: 89.45 %

Gross Gold Concentrates Recovered: 18,141 oz.

Net Gold Concentrates Sold: 16,036 oz. (Less, Buyers' Discount 5%; and Cost of Sales);

Exclusive Operator at SJG

DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("DynaMéxico"), the 100% owned subsidiary of DynaUSA, is the exclusive operator of the SJG Property in northern Sinaloa, Mexico.

Phase 1 Expansion of Mine and SJG Plant Facility Completed in April 2021 (Output exceeding 300 Tons per day)

DynaMéxico completed Phase 1 Expansion activities at Tres Amigos Mine and at the SJG Plant Facility in April 2021, at which time the mined tonnage and feed tonnage processed to the SJG Plant Facility, exceeded 300 Tons per Day.

Phase 2 Expansion of Mine and Plant Facility Projected to be Completed in January 2022 (Output expected to exceed 500 Tons per day)

DynaMéxico continues ongoing Phase 2 Expansion activities at Tres Amigos Mine and SJG Plant facilities, including the manufacturing and installation of an additional 8' by 8' Ball Mill; which DynaMéxico expects to complete in January 2022. At the completion of the Phase 2 Expansion works, DynaMéxico expects the increase of mined tonnage and feed tonnage processed to exceed 500 Tons per Day.

Commencement of Surface Drilling Program at SJG

The Company is pleased to announce the commencement of an approximate 15,000 Meter (in total drilling depth) Surface Drilling Program at SJG, in November 2021. No surface drilling has been conducted at SJG since 2011.

The Company expects the contemplated surface drilling program at SJG to accomplish the following targets:

To define a bulk mineable resource at SJG, and

To expand resources located at currently defined underground resource deposits (See NI 43-101 for SJG below); and,

To confirm new and additional resource deposits.

Subsequent to the completion of surface drilling programs, the Company will expect DynaMéxico to update the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report for SJG.

DynaMéxico - Mine Plan and Mill Operations (Pilot Operations)

DynaMéxico is conducting operations at SJG under the guidance and direction of General Manager Rene L.F. Mladosich, according to internally developed mine plans for Tres Amigos Mine (compiled by the Company's Director of Exploration and Resource Development, Pedro I. Teran Cruz, using Surpac software), and through the internally designed SJG Pilot Mill facility (consisting of a basic gravity-flotation circuit). The Company and DynaMéxico have not completed a preliminary economic assessment report for SJG, so the precise cutoff grade for underground mining has not yet been determined.

Operations at SJG have been funded internally by DynaUSA and from revenues generated from the test mining and pilot mill operations. The mine plan was developed from the block model of resources as defined in the Canadian NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, which was included in the NI 43-101 Technical Report filed by DynaMéxico with SEDAR in March, 2012 (as summarized below); and from the analysis of underground mining works conducted in 2003-2006, and in 2016 to current.

100% Ownership of San Jose de Gracía ("SJG")

San Jose de Gracía District ("SJG", "SJG District"), currently covering an area of 9,920 Hectares (24,513 acres), is 100% owned by DynaMéxico. DynaMéxico was founded in March 2000, by DynaUSA and K.D. Diepholz, Chairman/CEO of DynaUSA, and President of DynaMéxico.

DynaMéxico owns 100% of the SJG Project. DynaUSA currently holds 100% of the total outstanding Capital of DynaMéxico.

History of SJG

More than one million ounces of gold was reportedly produced from the SJG District in the early 1900s, originating from high-grade gold veins, including approximately 470,000 oz. of gold reportedly produced from the La Purisima area at an average gold grade of 66.7 g/t.

Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for DynaMéxico - SJG

On March 28, 2012, DynaMéxico issued a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Report for the San Jose de Gracía Project (the "2012 DynaMéxico Luna-CAM SJG Technical Report", the "Technical Report"), and approved by DynaMéxico, the 100% owner of SJG. The 2012 DynaMéxico Luna-CAM SJG Technical Report was prepared by Mr. Ramon Luna, BS, P. Geo., of Servicios y Proyectos Mineros, Hermosillo, México and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101; and by Mr. Robert Sandefur, BS, MSc, P.E., a senior reserve analyst for Chlumsky, Armbrust & Meyer LLC, Lakewood, CO., and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. The 2012 DynaMéxico Luna-CAM SJG Technical Report includes as Section Fourteen (14) a Mineral Resource Estimate for SJG as prepared by Mr. Sandefur (the "2012 DynaMéxico-CAM SJG 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate", and the "Mineral Resource Estimate").

On Dec. 31, 2012, DynaMéxico issued an updated NI 43-101 compliant ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for the San Jose de Gracía Project (the "Updated 2012 DynaMéxico Luna-CAM SJG Technical Report", and the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report was approved by DynaMéxico and filed with SEDAR on Dec. 31, 2012.

Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Mineral Resource Estimate for SJG

The 2012 DynaMéxico-CAM SJG Mineral Resource Estimate concentrates on four separate main vein systems at SJG: Tres Amigos, San Pablo, La Union, and La Purisima.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for SJG includes the following Resources:

"Indicated Resources":

Tres Amigos; 893,000 tonnes with an average grade of 4.46 g/t, totaling 128,000 oz. Au; San Pablo; 1,308,000 tonnes with an average grade of 6.52 g/t, totaling 274,000 oz. Au.;

"Inferred Resources":

3,953,000 tonnes in aggregate for the four main vein systems, with an average grade of 5.83 g/t, totaling 741,000 oz. Au.

The Effective Date of the 2012 DynaMéxico Luna-CAM SJG Technical Reports and including the 2012 DynaMéxico-CAM SJG 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate is Feb. 6, 2012. The Mineral Resource Estimate was compiled using a 2.0 g/t cut-off grade for underground mining. As of the Effective Date of the Technical Reports and Mineral Resource Estimate, there is no preliminary economic assessment report or feasibility study completed for SJG so the precise cutoff grade for underground mining has not yet been determined.

Pilot Underground Mining and Plant Operations at SJG (2016-2019)

Test Mining and Pilot Mill Operations (January 2016 through December 2019):

Period Total Tonnes



Mined &

Processed Reported Mill

Feed Grade



(g/t Au) Reported

Recovery



% Gross Gold

Concentrates

Produced Net Gold

Concentrates

Sold Jan. 2016 - Dec. 2019 186,411 9.50 85.00 % 48,265 42,539

DynaMéxico continues to expand its test mining and pilot production activities at SJG and achieved an operating output which exceeded 300 Tons per day in April 2021. DynaMéxico further expects to increase output to exceed 500 Tons per day in Q1 2022.

DynaUSA Share Capital Outstanding:

DynaUSA reports the following share Capital Outstanding as of the date of this new release:

18,091,293 Common Shares Outstanding;

$4,337,480 Face Amount of Series C Preferred Shares Issued and Outstanding. The Series C Preferred Shares carry a 4% Annual Dividend and are convertible into 2,115,844 Common Shares of the Company;

The Series C Preferred Shares carry a 4% Annual Dividend and are 760,000 Series D Preferred Shares Outstanding ; the Series D Preferred Shares carry a 4% Annual Dividend and are convertible into 760,000 Common Shares of the Company ;

; the Series D Preferred Shares carry a 4% Annual Dividend and are ; 891,166 Kicker Warrants Issued and Outstanding , and Exercisable into Common Shares of the Company at the Cost of $.01 / Share;

, and Exercisable into 2,166,527 Warrants Issued and Outstanding, and Exercisable into Common Shares of the Company at $2.05 / Share;

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DynaResource, Inc.;

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DynaResource de México S.A. de C.V.;

K.D. DIEPHOLZ

DynaResource, Inc.; Chairman and CEO

DynaResource de México, S.A. de C.V.; Presidente;

IMPORTANT CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING CANADIAN DISCLOSURE STANDARDS

The Company is an "OTC Reporting Issuer" as that term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 51-509, Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets, promulgated by various Canadian Provincial Securities Commissions.

Accordingly, certain disclosure in this news release or other disclosure provided by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. In Canada, an issuer is required to provide technical information with respect to mineralization, including reserves and resources, if any, on its mineral exploration properties in accordance with Canadian requirements, which differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") applicable to registration statements and reports filed by United States companies pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As such, information contained in this news release or other disclosure provided by the Company concerning descriptions of mineralization under Canadian standards may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC and not subject to Canadian securities legislation. This news release or other disclosure provided by the Company may use the terms "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". While these terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations (under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), the SEC does not recognize them. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted to reserves. In addition, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities legislation, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, although they may form, in certain circumstances, the basis of a "preliminary economic assessment" as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This News release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to future financial or operating performance may be deemed "forward-looking." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events or developments that DynaResource expects to occur, are "forward-looking information." These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of DynaResource. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to DynaResource. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Certain assumptions have been made regarding the Company's plans at the San Jose de Gracía property. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of DynaResource and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such factors include, without limitation: capital requirements, fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of the United States and México; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated reserves and resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; changes in national and local governments in any country which DynaResource currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls; regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which DynaResource does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; competition; loss of key employees; additional funding requirements; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labor disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks) as well as those risks referenced in the Annual Report for DynaResource available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Although DynaResource believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking information. DynaResource expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

For further information on DynaUSA and DynaMéxico, please visit www.dynaresource.com or contact:

Brad J. Saulter, DynaUSA V.P. - Investor Relations; US Telephone: 972-868-9066

K.D. Diepholz, DynaUSA - Chairman / CEO

DynaResource de México, S.A. de C.V. - Presidente

