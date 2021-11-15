Farmstead and Halla Partner to Help Grocers Predict What Digital Shoppers Want—From Ordering to Delivery

BURLINGAME, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead and Halla announced today a new partnership intended to help grocers better personalize their ecommerce offerings, by using Halla’s Taste Intelligence engine along with Farmstead’s Grocery OS platform.



Farmstead’s Grocery OS solution includes everything a grocer or retailer needs to get a dark-store delivery operation up and running in just 2-3 weeks, from commercial real estate space to inventory sourcing to delivery. Farmstead also operates a fast-growing grocery ecommerce business, and leveraged its own technology to become the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets.

Halla, the Taste Intelligence company and creator of the only human preference engine designed for grocery, uses its Taste Intelligence engine to show shoppers the most enticing product recommendations, the best possible substitutions for out-of-stock items, and the most relevant search results for each specific shopper, at every digital touchpoint in the customer journey—all in real-time. This results in bigger baskets for grocers and better shopping experiences for customers.

Together, Farmstead and Halla can provide a solution for starting and efficiently operating a grocery ecommerce business, including being able to predict what a shopper will want to buy next, which is proven to increase basket size and sales. With the machine-learning powered prediction engine and digitized, dynamic inventory control that Grocery OS offers, the substitutions, recommendations and searches can take into account parameters such as what’s currently in stock for same-day delivery and the customer’s preference and purchase history, so that grocers can minimize out-of-stocks and better understand and meet customer demand.

“Data has become a significant advantage for retailers, and those who leverage it wisely are going to win more market share,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, Co-founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Having Halla data and insights along with Grocery OS helps grocers provide more value to customers while increasing their own sales. We’re excited to work with Halla to help our joint customers boost basket sizes.”

“Farmstead already offers one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways for grocers to run a profitable ecommerce business,” said Spencer Price, Co-founder and CEO of Halla. “On average, grocery retailers see double-digit basket lift using our Taste Intelligence, so we’re excited to go to market with Farmstead to help our joint customers grow their online businesses even more and build customer loyalty through enhanced shopper experiences.”

About Halla

Halla is The Taste Intelligence Company, founded in 2016 by Gabriel Nipote, Henry Michaelson, and Spencer Price. Taste Intelligence is the world's only human preference engine designed specifically for grocery. Halla was formed to help grocers better understand and answer the fundamental human query, How do people decide what to eat? Today, Halla's industry-leading Taste Intelligence engine helps shoppers intuitively find and discover grocery items they want via solutions that map 1:1 to their unique shopping behavior, in real-time. From cart pages online to printed coupons in-store, Halla drives value for the retailer and shopper at every digital touchpoint along the customer journey. Shoppers see the most enticing products at the perfect moment, resulting in bigger baskets, better rewards, and the best grocery experience possible. To learn more about Halla, check out our website at halla.io and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .





